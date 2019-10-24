5 WWE stars who could face AJ Styles at Crown Jewel

Earlier today, WWE announced that a 20-man Battle Royal match will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV in Saudi Arabia, and the winner of the Battle Royal will go on to face AJ Styles for the U.S. title later in the night.

No talents have been announced for the battle royal match as of yet, but the bout booking is interesting considering the PPV card has been largely filled out with talents and matches. As of this writing, matches for the Crown Jewel event include Brock Lesnar vs Cain Velasquez, Braun Strowman vs Tyson Fury, Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt, Mansoor vs Cesaro, a Tag Team Turmoil match, and Team Hogan vs Team Flair.

With so many matches already set for the show, there aren't many top talents left to feature in the Battle Royal match, so let's take a look at 5 WWE stars who could face AJ Styles after winning the Crown Jewel Battle Royal.

#5 Buddy Murphy

Buddy Murphy, who appeared to be in the running for a push earlier this year, stalled somewhat in the months leading up to the 2019 WWE Draft, however, it looks like Murphy once again might be poised for another push now that he is a permanent member of the RAW roster.

Fans might not necessarily predict a U.S. title change at the upcoming Crown Jewel PPV, but with both Buddy Murphy and AJ Styles being members of the RAW roster, it's certainly possible that a name like Buddy Murphy could win the Battle Royal match and go on to score an upset win over Styles at Crown Jewel, bringing the title back with him to RAW. Murphy vs Styles could be a great long-term feud for Murphy to help get the former Cruiserweight Champion over and established on Monday nights.

