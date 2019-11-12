5 WWE stars who have publically requested their release in 2019

Phillipa Marie

There have been a number of stars who have requested their release this year

The wrestling world is full of competition right now and the rise of AEW means that many WWE stars now have an option when their contracts are due to expire. Tye Dillinger requested his release and moved over to AEW, much like Dean Ambrose back in April when his deal came to an end, whilst Neville decided to wait out his contract before he was released by WWE before joining AEW a few months later.

Whilst the likes of Randy Orton and a few others are putting out teases on Social Media stating that they are looking to move before re-signing huge contracts, many superstars are seriously considering switching over to AEW because they don't feel they are gaining everything they currently require from WWE.

Here are just five WWE stars who have publically requested their release from Vince McMahon's conglomerate company over the past year.

#5. The Revival

The Revival requested their WWE releases back in January

The Revival were two of the first stars to be looking over their shoulders at AEW, since it was well known that they had history with The Young Bucks. The duo were said to have not been happy with their careers on the main roster, which is why they requested their release from the company back in January.

WWE's response to this was to give them the Raw Tag Team Championships and later the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, in the hopes that they would re-sign with the company when their contracts expired. The company denied their request to be released and as their expiration date edges closer, they are doing everything they can to try to make the duo re-sign rather than have them head over to AEW and help their stacked Tag Team Division.

One day we’ll wrestle The Revival & everyone will rejoice. Remember this tweet. — The Young Bucks® (@MattJackson13) December 4, 2018

