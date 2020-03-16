5 WWE stars who no-showed when advertised

There have been several no-shows in WWE over the past few years.

Remember, all cards are subject to change in WWE which means not all stars will appear

WWE makes all of their live event cards subject to change because it's hard to predict the things that could happen between announcements and the actual date of the show. WWE stars are live performers but they are not immune to illness and injury, which means that sometimes even though they are advertised, they may not make an appearance as scheduled.

In recent years there have been a handful of WWE stars who have been advertised for shows on WWE TV and haven't actually appeared for one reason or another. As stated, WWE's regular excuse is that every card is subject to change which means that they are then able to cover for the fact that the superstar wasn't able to make the show.

This is something that happens more often than not in the current generation since WWE feels the need to announce much more of its content on its social media platforms.

#5 When Emmalina failed to debut

When Emma was taken off WWE TV back in 2015, it was to make way for a change of character for the former NXT star and it began months of vignettes and teases that announced the arrival of Emmalina on Monday Night RAW.

December 12th, 2016 was the date that WWE had chosen for Emmalina to make her grand entrance and to show the WWE Universe the change. But the episode of RAW ended without Emmalina making any kind of appearance.

It was revealed after the show that WWE had decided to delay Emma's debut and she actually ended up debuting two months later in February 2017. It was a character that sparked the beginning fo the end for Emma, who is now known as Tenille Dashwood on the independent circuit.

