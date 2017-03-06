5 WWE Superstars who should get a push for WrestleMania 33

For a number of WWE Superstars, their fate at WrestleMania 33 appears pretty much certain, for others, not so much.

@TheMarcMadison by Marc Madison Top 5 / Top 10 06 Mar 2017, 18:53 IST

Where does the underdog from the underground rank in our list?

They call it the showcase of the immortals. WrestleMania is the one event that fans always pay the most attention to because the entire year builds towards the event. For a number of WWE Superstars, their WrestleMania fate appears certain.

Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Dean Ambrose, Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens and (when he returns) Finn Balor are all certain to be focused on, moving towards this particular event. However, while they may be the most notable people to receive a push, they aren't the only ones who should.

There are several talented performers whose skills dictate that they should be elevated as well. These Superstars are the ones who cannot be denied their opportunity to rise the top, Superstars who do so much that fans can see just how good they are.

These are the performers that deserve to be given a chance to shine and thus, here are five WWE Superstars who should get a push at WrestleMania 33.

#5 Sami Zayn

Zayn is most deserving of a push towards WrestleMania

He battled Braun Strowman to prove that he could stand up and take the monster's best shot, and if there is anything Zayn is capable of doing, it's being able to overcome adversity and showing fans that he isn't weak.

This leads to 2017, and the push that Zayn without question deserves to have. Throughout 2016, Zayn was tied to Kevin Owens as their longstanding rivalry continued. When they had a blowoff match to finally settle the score, Zayn came out victorious.

Also read: 5 superstars who should have won the Royal Rumble

What would have been ideal after this, was to have Zayn springboard into a feud with Chris Jericho, but although they briefly had differences with one another, their “feud” simply felt underwhelming. These two could have put on a series of highly competitive matches leading to an ultimate winner, but that never materialised.

A push for Zayn leading to WrestleMania 33 is well deserved because the former NXT champion is capable of putting on great matches and creating compelling stories in the ring.

A mid-card feud would probably work best for him, whether that means a series of matches against Strowman or Rusev or competing for a title such as the United States championship, would be up to the WWE.

In any event, Zayn is more than deserving of being featured.