5 WWE Stars Who Won't Be Appearing At SmackDown 1000

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.90K // 12 Oct 2018, 23:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There will be a number of faces missing on Tuesday night

WWE SmackDown Live celebrates its 1000th episode on Tuesday night and to mark the occasion the company has invited a number of stars from SmackDown's past back to celebrate the anniversary.

The likes of Ric Flair, Triple H, and Batista will be joining Randy Orton on the Blue Brand as Evolution reunites for the first time in more than a decade and the first time ever on SmackDown Live.

The Undertaker will be present on the same show as Triple H as the duo continue to build up to their match which also includes Shawn Michaels and Kane at Crown Jewel and one name that many of the WWE Universe is excited about is Rey Mysterio, who will be returning to take on United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup qualifying match ahead of the tournament in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

SmackDown 1000 is just four days away and even though a number of names have already been announced for the show, there are many others who should be there but won't be.

#5 Christian

Christian won't be in attendance in Washington

Even though it's not confirmed, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to be in attendance for the anniversary show, but his partner in crime won't be. Christian has been retired from WWE for a number of years now but has still been able to make his return alongside Edge when needed for special occasions.

It was reported earlier today that Christian wasn't a name that was scheduled to be part of the show even though the former World Champion spent much of his career on the SmackDown brand and deserves to be part of the show alongside the likes of Edge, Matt, and Jeff Hardy and The Dudley Boyz.

1 / 5 NEXT