×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 WWE Stars Who Won't Be Appearing At SmackDown 1000

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.90K   //    12 Oct 2018, 23:50 IST

There will be a number of faces missing on Tuesday night
There will be a number of faces missing on Tuesday night

WWE SmackDown Live celebrates its 1000th episode on Tuesday night and to mark the occasion the company has invited a number of stars from SmackDown's past back to celebrate the anniversary.

The likes of Ric Flair, Triple H, and Batista will be joining Randy Orton on the Blue Brand as Evolution reunites for the first time in more than a decade and the first time ever on SmackDown Live.

The Undertaker will be present on the same show as Triple H as the duo continue to build up to their match which also includes Shawn Michaels and Kane at Crown Jewel and one name that many of the WWE Universe is excited about is Rey Mysterio, who will be returning to take on United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura in a WWE World Cup qualifying match ahead of the tournament in Saudi Arabia on November 2nd.

SmackDown 1000 is just four days away and even though a number of names have already been announced for the show, there are many others who should be there but won't be.

#5 Christian

Christian won't be in attendance in Washington
Christian won't be in attendance in Washington

Even though it's not confirmed, WWE Hall of Famer Edge is expected to be in attendance for the anniversary show, but his partner in crime won't be. Christian has been retired from WWE for a number of years now but has still been able to make his return alongside Edge when needed for special occasions.

It was reported earlier today that Christian wasn't a name that was scheduled to be part of the show even though the former World Champion spent much of his career on the SmackDown brand and deserves to be part of the show alongside the likes of Edge, Matt, and Jeff Hardy and The Dudley Boyz.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Brock Lesnar The Rock
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
5 WWE Legends who got their break on SmackDown - Road to...
RELATED STORY
4 celebrities who have appeared on SmackDown's road to...
RELATED STORY
10 things that must happen at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
5 predictions for Smackdown 1000
RELATED STORY
10 legendary WWE Superstars who could return to the blue...
RELATED STORY
5 Huge Surprises we could see at SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Huge names advertised for SmackDown 1000
RELATED STORY
3 Huge Surprises That Could Still Be Announced For...
RELATED STORY
WWE Superstars Confirmed For SmackDown Live 1000
RELATED STORY
10 Superstars who could appear on Smackdown 1000.
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us