WWE Rumor Mill: Former WWE Champion may not return at SmackDown 1000

There will be a familiar face missing on Tuesday night

SmackDown's 1000th episode takes place on Tuesday night and whilst there are a number of recognizable faces set to make their return there will be one huge face missing.

There are a number of stars who are set to make their return to SmackDown on Tuesday night as the blue brand celebrates it's 1000th episode including the likes of Batista, Ric Flair, Triple H, The Undertaker, and Rey Mysterio.

SmackDown Live is likely set to present a huge episode of the show to boost the ratings whilst also ensuring that the WWE Universe is a huge part of a celebration that they have helped to happen.

According to PWInsider, one face that is not likely to be part of the celebrations on Tuesday night is former World Champion Christian. Captain Charisma has been retired from WWE for a number of years now and it was reported earlier in his career that he wasn't always a star that was favored by the Chairman of the company.

Whilst his former teammate Edge is expected to be part of the celebrations, it would be strange for Christian to not be added to the show, but according to Mike Johnson, who was recently part of a Q&A on the PWInsider website, Christian is not scheduled to be part of the show.

The show will always go on in WWE regardless of missing parties, which means that SmackDown 1000 will still take place and will still see Evolution reunite and Rey Mysterio make his return to take on Shinsuke Nakamura as he hopes to qualify for the WWE World Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Do you think Christian should be part of the show? Have your say in the comments section below...