5 WWE stars who shouldn't win a major title in 2025

Even with WWE introducing two more titles in the Women's United States and Intercontinental Championships, opportunities to win one are hard to come by. The same five or six stars hover around the major title scenes for much of the year, with a new face added occasionally.

Despite Liv Morgan winning a title after cashing in Money in the Bank a few years ago, her work and other forces kept her in the championship picture. While Morgan has more than earned her spot as one of WWE's top women, it doesn't mean she should win singles gold again in 2025.

The next five stars shouldn't win a major singles championship this year.

#5. Nia Jax became repetitive as champion and challenger

Nia Jax spent the better part of 2024 holding the WWE Women’s Championship. She won the Queen of the Ring tournament and turned that victory into a WWE Women's Championship win over Bayley at SummerSlam.

Jax held the title from August until early January, beating Bayley, Michin, and Naomi. However, she lost the championship to Tiffany Stratton's Money in the Bank cash-in at the beginning of 2025.

Reverting to holding a title would restore things to their previous state for much of 2024's second half.

#4. Logan Paul has too much going on outside of WWE

While WWE loves to flaunt its numbers on social media, there’s no reason they should hand one of their two major championships to Logan Paul. Like Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, he’s a part-timer and only shows up for big events.

WWE tried that with Reigns, and some may have liked it because it gave the belt more prestige. However, Paul isn’t an industry veteran. He can continue to pursue glory and big spots, but he shouldn't be a major title holder on RAW or SmackDown.

The Maverick can be a good foil for some faces, but other stars are more deserving. Perhaps another mid-card or tag team title run would be a better direction.

#3. Liv Morgan became a dependable veteran

As Women's World Champion, Liv Morgan did the best work of her career. That spotlight led to victories over Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Becky Lynch.

While her feud with Ripley seemed like it would never end, it did carry the top of the division for several months. Her run atop RAW was probably longer than it should have been because her struggle against The Eradicator was intertwined with Bayley's feud with Jax, Stratton, and Candice LeRae.

Since she traded the Women's World Championship for tag team gold with Raquel Rodriguez, Morgan shouldn’t be winning another singles championship in 2025.

#2. Roman Reigns' time atop WWE should be in the past

Roman Reigns had his time lording over the rest of the roster. (Image Credit: WWE.com).

Over the last decade, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have been compared to each other due to their constant presence and push toward winning championships.

The Head of the Table was the Universal Champion for nearly four years and the Undisputed WWE Champion for two years before he was dethroned at WrestleMania 40.

Since he came off such a long run and sporadically appears throughout the year, The Tribal Chief should not win a major title again in 2025. If he did, it would revert to how things were during his title run.

His inaction and lack of defense forced bookers to reintroduce the World Heavyweight Championship. Other promising stars could have been better served by winning a major title in 2025 instead of Roman Reigns.

#1. Charlotte Flair's title wins lead to zero character development

Just like The Tribal Chief, Flair is always hovering in the title scene. If she’s not holding a title, she’s challenging for it. Bookers have resorted to a certain tactic too many times with The Queen.

Once she loses a championship, she disappears for a few months. When she comes back, she’s immediately thrust into the title picture.

This happened when Asuka beat Bianca Belair two years ago and Ronda Rousey Beat Sonya Deville at the end of 2022. Flair randomly showed up after Rousey‘s match, challenged her, and took the title.

WWE likely wants to give her a title since she’s two title victories away from tying her father‘s record. The division doesn’t need her to atop it again, especially with IYO SKY, Ripley, Belair, Lyra Valkyria, Roxanne Perez, and others.

