5 WWE Storylines from 2019 that didn't get resolved

Ray Tang FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 14 Dec 2019, 01:43 IST

Daniel Bryan had a career announcement he had to make.

There are a number of WWE storylines that made 2019 a memorable year. Some were short and simple like Baron Corbin becoming King of the Ring and the changing of Chad Gable’s name to Shorty G. Some storylines, however, were eventful enough to mark the end of an era, such as Kurt Angle’s retirement match and The Shield teaming up for one final time before Dean Ambrose left the company.

However, among the many storylines WWE started and ended throughout the year, there are still more than a handful that the company started to tell only to leave the WWE Universe in limbo with no conclusion.

#5 The Ambrose/Jax Situation

Nothing ever happened between Ambrose and Jax in the end.

Heading into 2019, it appeared that Dean Ambrose found a new sense of identity. Not only was he the Intercontinental Champion, but it appeared that he had successfully come out from underneath the shadows of his brothers by walking away from The Shield.

However, Ambrose’s fortune quickly turned on its head when on the January 14th episode of RAW, he lost the Intercontinental Championship to Bobby Lashley. Things only continued to get worse when his former friend turned foe, Seth Rollins, won the Royal Rumble match, less than two weeks later.

Triple H then came out on the January 28th episode of RAW, advising Rollins that he had to pick his WrestleMania 35 opponent. Rollins could choose either Universal Champion Brock Lesnar or WWE Champion Daniel Bryan. This appeared to be too much for Ambrose as he interrupted the two of them and goaded Triple H into giving him a match against Rollins, which Ambrose ended up losing.

Down on his luck, Ambrose sat on a chair in the middle of the ring and tried to address the crowd, but was quickly interrupted by Tamina and former RAW Women’s Champion Nia Jax. The two had an intense staredown before Nia Jax eventually shoved Ambrose out of the ring. Ambrose appeared to contemplate getting back into the ring, but decided to leave instead.

Not only had Jax just wrestled in the Men’s Royal Rumble match the night before, but she also managed to incapacitate the number thirty entrant, R-Truth, and eliminate Ali from the match. It eventually took three former World Champions, Dolph Ziggler, Rey Mysterio and Randy Orton, to eliminate her from the match. This all led to a perfect set-up where intergender wrestling could be introduced to the WWE.

However, not only did this not happen, but the storyline was completely forgotten about, which only leaves a couple of big unanswered questions. Why did Nia Jax attack Ambrose in the first place? Why didn’t the unstable 'Lunatic Fringe' confront Nia Jax at any point afterwards?

With Dean Ambrose no longer in WWE and now a part of AEW under the name Jon Moxley, this is a storyline that is unlikely to ever be resolved.

