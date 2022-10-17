5 WWE storylines that could lead to Rey vs. Dominik Mysterio

WWE added another barrier to the inevitable "Father vs. Son" match between Rey and Dominik Mysterio by moving Rey to SmackDown while keeping Dominik and Judgment Day on Raw.

As per the storyline, this was done to keep them separate, as Rey has continuously refused to fight his son. However, fans who have watched WWE for long know that it's only a matter of time before something forces Rey's hand.

The following article outlines five potential storylines that could lead to Rey vs. Dominik. Done right, this story would ideally build to a showdown at WrestleMania. However, time will tell if the creative team has the patience and discipline to wait that long.

1. Judgment Day shows up on WWE Smackdown

Could Judgment Day jump brands to confront Rey Mysterio?

Even though WWE performers are assigned to specific brands, the creative team doesn't always adhere to these parameters. Additionally, a "wild card" rule allows talent to cross between brands from time to time.

With this in place, there is nothing preventing Dominik or the Judgment Day from showing up on SmackDown where they will continue to taunt Rey. Additionally, as premium live events feature both brands, there will still be opportunities where both parties will be in the same building.

Should WWE take this approach, it will be interesting to see how much Dominik will have to taunt his father before he agrees to fight. One thought might include Dominik disrespecting the late, great Eddie Guerrero in his comments.

2. Dominik prevents Rey from winning the Intercontinental Championship

On the October 14th edition of WWE SmackDown, Rey Mysterio defeated Ricochet, Solo Sikoa and Sheamus to earn a shot at the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Were Rey to win, this would be the third time he will hold this particular title.

The match against Gunther should be excellent, and from a storyline standpoint, it would be a major blow to Rey if his own son prevented him from winning another championship. Whether or not this will be enough to push Rey over the edge remains to be seen.

3. The Judgment Day abducts Aalyah

Could we see the return of Rey Mysterio's daughter to WWE?

While Rey has vowed never to fight his son, there are certain things that might drive him to the point of no return.

One scenario could involve his daughter, Aalyah. Fans will recall Rey's reaction to his daughter's storyline involvement with Buddy Murphy in 2020. Should WWE decide to bring Aalyah into the story by having her either attacked or kidnapped by Judgment Day, this would likely be enough for Rey to want to proceed with a match against Dominik.

There could also be a "ransom" component where she is kidnapped, with her release depending on Rey agreeing to the match.

4. Dominik disrepects his mother

Will Angie Mysterio try to reason with Dominik?

Another potential scenario might see Angie Mysterio coming out to confront her son in an attempt to reason with him. That attempt would likely be unsuccessful and lead to either Dominik disrespecting his mother or Rhea Ripley attacking her.

This would definitely lead Rey to forego his past feelings to fight his son. It would be interesting to then see the role the rest of the family would play in the rivalry.

5. Domink unmasks Rey

In Lucha Libre, masks are everything. Removing a wrestler's mask is seen as the ultimate sign of disrespect.

Nothing would drive a wedge between the two more than Dominik attacking his father and removing the mask, especially in the case of Rey Mysterio, who follows a deep family legacy.

What's more, should Dominik follow the move by destroying the mask and denouncing the Mysterio name, that should be enough to drive Rey to take the match.

