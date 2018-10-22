5 WWE Storylines that went way too far

In WWE, a good story is essential. Without a captivating, interesting storyline that can draw an audience in, the product is as good as finished.

Look at Daniel Bryan for example. His rise to the top at WrestleMania 30 saw him battle against impressive and established foes such as Batista, Randy Orton, and Triple H.

Whilst Bryan's reign as WWE World Heavyweight Champion was short lived, no one can deny his incredible moment in the Mercedes Benz Superdome, which saw the YES! Movement leader finally take his place as the top of the food chain.

But not every story can work so well, and sometimes a story goes on screen for far much longer than it should've.

In many situations, just having the storyline on TV at all, is already too far.

Here are 5 WWE Storylines that went way too far, and those key players who were involved.

#5 Lita's pregnancy (Lita, Gene Snitsky, Matt Hardy, and Kane)

When Lita was set to marry long-term boyfriend Matt Hardy, neither Superstar could've expected the demonic Kane to show up, beating Hardy senseless, and demanding an answer from Lita.

After giving the demon an emphatic "yes!", it was revealed that the future Hall of Famer had slept with Kane to save Matt, and was pregnant with his demon seed.

Facing at Summerslam 2004, Hardy and Kane battled in (thankfully) the only 'Till Death Do Us Part match, with Kane emerging the victor and Lita forced to marry him.

The story was already something from a bad soap opera, and like all soaps, needed a twist. Enter, Gene Snitsky.

After attacking Kane on RAW, Snitsky shoved the Demon into his wife, sadly causing a miscarriage in a truly horrific story from WWE.

It is a truly disgusting story the WWE have thankfully buried.

