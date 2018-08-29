5 Bizzare WWE storylines that didn't see an end

Sanjay Dutta

Vince McMahon getting his head shaved at WrestleMania 23

A storyline is one of the most important ingredients of professional wrestling. A feud without a gripping or exciting backstory behind it wouldn't generate interest and won't be able to keep the fans invested for long.

A well-told story is the very foundation of a great wrestling match. WWE has always prided themselves as storytellers and has harped upon the fact that their performers tell stories inside the ring. A storyline is what makes professional wrestling different from other combat sports.

A well-written feud with strong characters is a guaranteed money spinner for the company. But, everything must come to end to an end and so does a great feud or storyline. Getting to a logical and satisfying conclusion of a feud storyline is one of the important aspects of storytelling. It decides the course the Superstars involved in it will take in the future.

The WWE has, over the years, managed to mess of everything at their disposal including putting a hot feud or storyline to a satisfying and logical conclusion. The reason given in most cases did make sense but the company should've avoided planting the seeds for the same in the first place.

With this in mind, here are five such WWE storylines.

#5 Bray Wyatt's feud with Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar Vs Bray Wyatt would have been a big money fight

Bray Wyatt Vs Brock Lesnar was one of the anticipated feuds leading up to Royal Rumble 2016. Fans hoped that the Beast Incarnate would clash with the Eater of the Worlds at WrestleMania 32.

This was a dream match fans have been clamouring to see for years and with the seeds of the feud being planted when the Wyatt Family attacked Lesnar on the go home episode of Royal Rumble that year. Wyatt along with Harper, Rowan and Braun Strowman even eliminated Lesnar from the Royal Rumble match.

But in a piece of a weird booking, WWE booked a 2-on-1 handicap match between Lesnar, Harper, and Wyatt for Roadblock 2016 ( the last pay-per-view before WrestleMania).

The match saw Harper taking the punishment dished out by the Beast Incarnate while Wyatt saw from ringside and did absolutely nothing.

This did upset a lot of fans as expected who were dumbfounded with the booking and logic behind the match. The company could've instead opted to book a Lesnar Vs Harper singles match for the event if their sole intention was to protect Wyatt, but they didn't.

And that was it. One of the most anticipated feuds of the year ended with a mediocre match at B-show which few people watched.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that the company was looking to continue the feud between Wyatt and Lesnar post-WrestleMania 32, but that never really happened as Lesnar would become busy for his UFC return against Mark Hunt at UFC 200.

Lesnar would go on to face Dean Ambrose in a Street Fight at WrestleMania 32 while the Wyatt Family got obliterated by the Rock and John Cena.

