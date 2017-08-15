WWE SummerSlam 2017: 5 Possible Finishes for Bray Wyatt vs. Finn Balor

What happens when the forces of darkness collide?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 15 Aug 2017, 17:13 IST

This should be the ultimate clash of the dark forces

Many belts are on the line at the biggest show of the summer in Brooklyn this weekend, but one match is intriguing for a very different reason. Bray Wyatt, the eater of worlds has traditionally been known for tapping into his reservoir of darkness and summoning the forces of evil to win his matches. This time, he has compelled his opponent to summon his own inner demon in one-on-one combat, at the biggest show of the summer, once again (The Demon last appeared exactly a year ago). What happens when dark forces clash? We bring you 5 potential outcomes of such a massive, colossal contest.

#5 Wyatt defeats The Demon King clean

Eliminating the least likely possibility first

We would be very surprised if this were to happen, but we wouldn't entirely be opposed to it. Bray Wyatt has affectionately been referred to as 'The Eater of Pins' in the Internet Wrestling Community because of how seldom he actually wins. WWE actually allowed Wyatt to pick up a victory against Balor on Raw, without any heel shenanigans on the heels of him winning his feud against Seth Rollins as well. WWE could decide to make Wyatt look strong as a potential main eventer in the future and pick up a clean victory over Balor.

This would not make too much sense from a logical point of view, however, as it would totally undermine the Demon King character and destroy the equity of the gimmick. Therefore, we move on to far more likely scenarios.