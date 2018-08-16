WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 possible shocks

Dean Ambrose and Paul Heyman are set to appear at SummerSlam

The 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.

Thirteen matches have been confirmed for the event, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship), Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship) and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

Both women’s divisions will also be represented on the show, with Ronda Rousey challenging Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship and Carmella putting her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Elsewhere on the card, Jeff Hardy will attempt to regain the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens will challenge Braun Strowman for his Money In The Bank briefcase, The New Day will face The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and Finn Balor will take on Baron Corbin.

On the event’s kickoff show, there will be three matches: Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship), The B-Team vs. The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championships), and Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega vs. Rusev & Lana.

It's indeed praiseworthy that the WWE's go-home edition of Monday Night RAW as well as SmackDown Live served to hype up the WWE Universe for this Sunday's blockbuster event. The stage is set for perhaps one of the most exciting professional wrestling events of the year--and needless to say, the WWE Universe is chuffed.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible shocks that could happen at this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer”.

#5 Dean Ambrose helps Seth Rollins defeat Dolph Ziggler

Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose will be in opposite corners at SummerSlam

Dean Ambrose made his long-awaited return from injury on this week’s Monday Night Raw, joining forces with Seth Rollins ahead of his fellow Shield member’s Intercontinental Championship match against Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) on Sunday.

“The Lunatic Fringe” has come back to WWE with a new look – a heel look, you could say – and many fans are predicting that he could become a bad guy just days after receiving a huge babyface reaction on Raw.

Four-and-a-half years on from his last heel run, it’s about time Ambrose underwent a drastic change in attitude. However, with so many people predicting a heel turn at SummerSlam, it would probably be a bigger surprise if he stayed loyal to his Shield buddy and helped him defeat Ziggler.

