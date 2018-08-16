Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE SummerSlam 2018: 5 possible shocks

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16.29K   //    16 Aug 2018, 02:43 IST

Dea
Dean Ambrose and Paul Heyman are set to appear at SummerSlam

The 2018 WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view takes place in Brooklyn, New York on Sunday.

Thirteen matches have been confirmed for the event, including Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns (Universal Championship), AJ Styles vs. Samoa Joe (WWE Championship), Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Championship) and Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz.

Both women’s divisions will also be represented on the show, with Ronda Rousey challenging Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship and Carmella putting her SmackDown Women’s Championship on the line in a Triple Threat match against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Elsewhere on the card, Jeff Hardy will attempt to regain the United States Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens will challenge Braun Strowman for his Money In The Bank briefcase, The New Day will face The Bludgeon Brothers for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships, and Finn Balor will take on Baron Corbin.

On the event’s kickoff show, there will be three matches: Cedric Alexander vs. Drew Gulak (Cruiserweight Championship), The B-Team vs. The Revival (Raw Tag Team Championships), and Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega vs. Rusev & Lana.

It's indeed praiseworthy that the WWE's go-home edition of Monday Night RAW as well as SmackDown Live served to hype up the WWE Universe for this Sunday's blockbuster event. The stage is set for perhaps one of the most exciting professional wrestling events of the year--and needless to say, the WWE Universe is chuffed.

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible shocks that could happen at this year’s “Biggest Party of the Summer”.

#5 Dean Ambrose helps Seth Rollins defeat Dolph Ziggler

Will
Drew McIntyre and Dean Ambrose will be in opposite corners at SummerSlam

Dean Ambrose made his long-awaited return from injury on this week’s Monday Night Raw, joining forces with Seth Rollins ahead of his fellow Shield member’s Intercontinental Championship match against Dolph Ziggler (w/Drew McIntyre) on Sunday.

“The Lunatic Fringe” has come back to WWE with a new look – a heel look, you could say – and many fans are predicting that he could become a bad guy just days after receiving a huge babyface reaction on Raw.

Four-and-a-half years on from his last heel run, it’s about time Ambrose underwent a drastic change in attitude. However, with so many people predicting a heel turn at SummerSlam, it would probably be a bigger surprise if he stayed loyal to his Shield buddy and helped him defeat Ziggler.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SummerSlam 2018 The Shield New Day Dean Ambrose Paul Heyman
Danny Hart
ANALYST
Danny worked as a football writer from 2009-2016 but he always knew that his true calling was to cover the crazy world of pro wrestling! If you enjoy his articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
7 huge missed opportunities to turn Roman Reigns heel 
RELATED STORY
5 Surprises That WWE Could Pull Off in July
RELATED STORY
Summerslam 2018 - Predictions for every match scheduled...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible Main-Events For SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
Opinion: SummerSlam 2018 is doomed to fail
RELATED STORY
6 Superstars to watch out for Post-SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
5 unconventional predictions for SummerSlam 2018
RELATED STORY
11 Mistakes WWE must avoid at SummerSlam
RELATED STORY
5 superstars whose careers will be resurrected at...
RELATED STORY
5 underrated but great matches from past SummerSlam events
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us