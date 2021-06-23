5 superhero gimmicks that came before Nikki Cross in WWE

On WWE's Monday Night RAW Nikki Cross debuted a new gimmick that was a far cry from the crazy, unhinged Nikki Cross who was part of the Sanity stable when she appeared as a blue and yellow cheery superhero.

The WWE Universe wasn't sure how to take Nikki Cross' new superhero persona, but after seeing her perform in the ring in a tag team with Alexa Bliss to take on Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax, they were slightly more onboard.

However, superhero characters are certainly nothing new in wrestling and some of them have, in fact, gotten over with the crowd. Let's take a look at some of the previous superhero gimmicks there have been in WWE, with five names that became superheroes before Nikki Cross.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Neville wasn't Mighty Mouse, but he was still a superhero

Neville

The high-flying PAC currently finds himself in AEW but before that he was flying high in WWE becoming the first man to win the NXT title and NXT tag-team titles as well as the first man to win the NXT titles and the Cruiserweight Title.

Neville's gravity-defying ability set him apart completely in WWE and Vince McMahon wanted to capitalize on that and present him as a true superhero, allegedly inspired by Mighty Mouse.

unsure if i have ever shared this, but heres a mockup of what they initially wanted neville to wear in wwe and i was SO insanely glad they shot it down last minute. pic.twitter.com/ZXOQlXRMVz — james mckenna (@chillhartman) December 7, 2017

Thankfully WWE didn't go for this look, but they did have Neville debut on the main roster as a slightly toned down superhero wearing purple and black boots, purple and black shorts and a cape.

Neville would eventually drop the cape, but for a while he really was the closest thing to a superhero that WWE had on their roster, even if they never fully committed to making him one.

