5 WWE Superstars in their 40s who should have another world title run

For any superstar, conquering a world title is their ultimate achievement not only in WWE but in all of professional wrestling.

Becoming a world champion certainly anoints stars amongst the very best of the industry. Having said this, several veterans of the industry, despite becoming world champions earlier in their careers, still long to conquer the ultimate prize one more time.

This is undoubtedly motivation for them before they call time on their careers. In this article, we look at five WWE Superstars in their 40s who should have another world title run:

#5 WWE Superstar - Randy Orton (41 years old)

Randy Orton is one of the most decorated superstars on the current WWE roster and of all time.

The former 14-time world champion has had some memorable feuds against greats like The Undertaker, Triple H, John Cena, Batista and Edge. He is currently one half of the RAW Tag Team Champions with Riddle as RK-Bro.

With that being said, The Viper would surely want to add another world title to his itinerary before he calls time on his in-ring career. At 41, he is in great physical shape, and a challenge for the WWE Championship could be on the cards in the near future.

#4 WWE Superstar - AJ Styles (44 years old)

AJ Styles is arguably one of the most gifted performers currently in WWE.

The Phenomenal One predominantly competes in tag team competitions currently on Monday Night RAW with partner Omos. The two superstars recently had a fall-out when they lost to The Street Profits via count-out, and The Giant walked out on Styles afterwards.

This could serve as an opportunity for Styles to focus on the singles competition. He will undoubtedly want to challenge for another world title to add to his list of accolades.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy