5 WWE Superstars who could be added to the Money in the Bank 2025 card

WWE Money in the Bank is the next Premium Live Event for the main roster. The big event will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, and will air live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

So far, the Money in the Bank lineup looks absolutely stacked. John Cena and Logan Paul will team up for the first time ever to take on Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes. Additionally, Lyra Valkyria and Becky Lynch will have a rematch after their epic match at Backlash.

That is in addition to two Money in the Bank Ladder Matches. Needless to say, the card is stacked with stars. With that being said, there are some major names who are still missing from the lineup.

This article will take a look at five stars who could still be added to the Money in the Bank card. This includes a returning name, one of the biggest stars going today, and two female veterans.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could be added to the Money in the Bank 2025 card.

#5. Liv Morgan could be added as part of the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match

Liv Morgan is one of WWE's best female performers. She is a multiple-time world champion, a current Women's Tag Team Champion, and one of the most over stars in the company.

While The Miracle Kid showed up on RAW tonight, she might not be back in time to set up a story with any stakes for the show. Still, there is another option. Liv could be back in time for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. In fact, she even mentioned trying to get a qualifying match on the show.

Names like Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, and Giulia have already qualified. Liv could potentially be added to make the lineup even more stacked. How will she compete with her old WWE rival Rhea and newcomers like Roxanne and Giulia? It would be fun to see.

#4. Charlotte Flair & #3. Alexa Bliss, the two veterans could go one-on-one

Charlotte Flair is the most decorated female star in WWE history. She is a 14-time women's champion, which is a feat unheard of. Beyond that, she has held tag team gold and the NXT Women's Championship. Unfortunately, fans despise her.

Alexa Bliss may not be as decorated as Charlotte, but The Goddess has done a lot in her career. Alexa is a multi-time world champion on the main roster and a former Women's Tag Team Champion with multiple partners. Alexa is also absurdly popular, and fans love her.

The Queen and The Goddess have been interacting on SmackDown, albeit not in a friendly manner. Alexa tried to befriend and unite with Flair, but Charlotte rejected The Goddess. This could lead to the two going one-on-one at Money in the Bank.

#2. Roman Reigns could be part of a massive match

Roman Reigns is one of the most popular stars in pro wrestling. He has been the top dog of World Wrestling Entertainment for years and even held the Undisputed WWE Championship for an extended period.

The OTC hasn't been seen since the RAW after WWE WrestleMania 41. On that edition of the red brand, he was beaten up by Bron Breakker and Seth Rollins. It was a rough night for the star.

With that being said, he could return for Money in the Bank. Roman might team up with Sami Zayn and CM Punk to take on Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Bron Breakker. He could also battle any of the members of that stable in a singles match. Regardless, he could compete at the big show.

#1. Jimmy Uso could join Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at WWE Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes made his epic return at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, where he saved Jey Uso from a two-on-one attack. John Cena attempted to help Logan Paul defeat The Yeet Master in an effort to ruin pro wrestling.

Once Rhodes made the save, he announced a massive match for Money in the Bank. He will team up with Jey Uso to face John Cena and Logan Paul at the big event. That said, the match might be more than just that.

There were rumors that Jimmy Uso would be aligned with Jey and Cody. This could still happen. Jimmy could be added to the babyface side while Travis Scott could be added to the heel's side of the match. If the bout turns into a six-man tag team match, it could get Jimmy on the card.

