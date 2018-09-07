5 WWE superstars AJ Styles should face before his retirement

Sanjay Pradeep

AJ Styles is the current WWE champion

AJ Styles is one of the best professional wrestlers in the world. He is arguably the best wrestler WWE has to offer at the moment. Although the Phenomenal One is in his 40s, he is still one of the most hardworking superstars in the WWE roster. Before he decides to hang up his boots, here are 5 WWE superstars we think he must face.

Please note that this list may contain match-ups that happened outside WWE. Also, these are all singles matches. So any potential matches for The Club (Styles, Anderson and Gallows) are not included in the list.

#5 AJ Styles vs. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan vs. AJ Styles resulted in a no-contest

Yes, Daniel Bryan faced AJ Styles after returning from his injury on an episode of Smackdown Live. However, the match resulted in a No-Contest when Shinsuke Nakamura interfered.

AJ Styles is set to defend his WWE championship against Samoa Joe at Hell in a Cell and the Super Show Down at Australia. Also, Daniel Bryan will face The Miz in a number one contender match in Australia. If AJ were to retain against Joe and Bryan wins his bout against The Miz, we could soon see this dream match in a WWE ring.

