5 WWE Superstars who could ally with The Rock if he had one more tag team run

The Rock made his debut at WWE Survivor Series 1996 as Rocky Mavia. The babyface wrestler wasn't well-received by fans and got booed out of the building. The People's Champion's popularity skyrocketed following his heel turn once he joined The Nation of Dominance.

The Bramha Bull managed to become WWE Champion two years into his career. The Great One took no time to become a megastar because of his exceptional mic skills.

The Rock departed the company in 2004 to pursue a Hollywood career. Since then, he hasn't competed as a full-time WWE Superstar. His last WWE appearance was at SmackDown's Fox Premiere in 2019.

Throughout The Rock's career, he has teamed up with legendary superstars like Mick Foley, John Cena, The Undertaker, and Hulk Hogan. His tag team career was as successful as his singles career. He captured the tag team championship five times with The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and Chris Jericho.

Fans wonder who The Rock would team up with if he ever returned to WWE. Here's a list of superstars who could ally with The Rock if he had one more tag team run.

#5. Ronda Rousey could ally with The Rock

Ronda Rousey has been the talk of the town since her WWE return at Royal Rumble 2022 after a long hiatus. Ronda went on to win the Rumble Match following her return.

No female wrestler other than Ronda Rousey would fit with the Hollywood star as his tag team partner. Despite being a former MMA fighter, Rousey showed her excellence in the squared circle after her debut in 2018.

At WrestleMania 31, fans witnessed The Rock and Rousey's dream team face off against Triple H & Stephanie McMahon. It seemed like these superstars would have a match in the future, but that didn't happen. Also, matches against teams like Edge & Beth Pheonix and The Miz & Maryse would be great.

The Rock's popularity has always been a draw. Ronda's MMA background has always benefited her as a WWE Superstar. This team will probably be the greatest mixed tag team of all time as both stars are incredibly popular and successful in their careers.

