5 WWE Superstars who almost died in the ring

These WWE Superstars almost lost their life while competing in the ring!

WWE has witnessed some scary incidents throughout history where the wrestlers almost died in the ring!

Things could have gone really bad!

Professional Wrestling is an art form. While there have been many people who have called it "fake", one has to understand the difference between the word fake and scripted. Yes, WWE Superstars rehearse the matches and are not all enemies backstage, but every time they step their foot inside the ring, they put their bodies on the line and risk their lives.

There have been numerous incidents of WWE Superstars getting seriously injured during their matches as even a small spot going wrong could turn out to be lethal. But, there have been some very unlucky WWE Superstars who nearly died in the ring but lucky enough to somehow survive.

In this article, we'll take a look at five such WWE Superstars who almost died in the ring while trying to entertain us, the WWE Universe.

Be sure to comment down and share your thoughts on these scary incidents!

#5 Brock Lesnar

16 years ago today (WM 19) Brock Lesnar botches a shooting star press in the main event.



“My boot slipped off the wet rope, I under-rotated, crashed in spectacular fashion, and gave myself a massive concussion. I damn near broke my neck,” Brock wrote in his autobiography. pic.twitter.com/ZdGFJSnpXA — SI Wrestling (@SI_wrestling) March 30, 2019

WWE's Beast Incarnate has often been criticized by WWE Universe for not giving his all inside the ring. While the Brock Lesnar we see today mostly relies on his brute strength to demolish his opponents, there used to be a time early on in his career when he used to perform some insane high-flying moves.

Yes, believe it or not, the Shooting Star Press was a massive move in the arsenal of Brock Lesnar once upon a time during his OVW days. But the most famous incident of him performing the move came during the main event of WrestleMania XIX where he took on Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship.

During the closing moments of the match, Brock Lesnar took to the top rope and shocked the world by hitting a Shooting Star Press on Kurt Angle. Unfortunately, he botched it landed on his head, which to this day is a very scary sight for a fan to witness. The botch was fatal enough to break his neck, paralyzing him, or even death, but he somehow survived and got away with it, but had a massive concussion.

Intense footage of Brock Lesnar behind the scenes at WrestleMania XIX after the Shooting Star Press gone wrong.



(From the #RuthlessAggression episode on him that came out today) pic.twitter.com/Pjkoe3PVPk — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 2, 2020

WWE Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle spoke about the incident in an interview.

"I was concerned about him because he wasn't responding. When I covered him, he did kick out. I did tell him to kick out, and he kicked out. I remember asking him, 'Can you give me an F-5?' He didn't respond. I was getting really worried. I started picking him up. I said, 'Could you F-5 me?' He said, 'I think so,' and he did. Brock's a pro. He came out of that. Let's face it. That's one of the most famous moves in WrestleMania history. It's because he came up short, and everybody remembers that. If you want a WrestleMania type of memory, that's a good one."

Brock Lesnar never attempted that move after this incident, and it's unlikely we'll ever see him perform the Shooting Star Press in a ring again. Let's leave such moves to the likes of Ricochet!

