5 WWE Superstars with an amateur wrestling background

While it's usually a difficult move to make, a number of amateur wrestlers have successfully made the transition to WWE. In fact, some of the biggest names in professional wrestling history, such as Kurt Angle, Bob Backlund and Bret Hart, have a background in amateur wrestling.

With that being said, here are five WWE Superstars with an amateur wrestling background:

#5. Dolph Ziggler was a decorated amateur wrestler before WWE

Before he signed with WWE, Dolph Ziggler was a successful amateur wrestler in both high school and college.

Ziggler went to Saint Edward High School in Lakewood, Ohio, and racked up 82 pins -- a school record -- during his time as a student. In high school, Ziggler was teammates with Gray Maynard, who went on to become a UFC lightweight contender and had a memorable rivalry with Frankie Edgar.

During his collegiate career, Ziggler recorded 121 wins, qualifying for the NCAA tournament four times. When the Cleveland native graduated, he was in the top four for career wins at Kent State University. He was inducted into the Kent State Hall of Fame in 2016.

#4. Chad Gable wrestled at the 2012 Olympics

When he burst onto the scene in NXT, Chad Gable earned comparisons to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle due to his amateur wrestling credentials. Gable competed for Team USA in the 2012 Olympics in London, participating in the Greco-Roman event. He was defeated by Pablo Shorey in the quarter-finals of the bottom half of the draw.

Gable won a gold medal at the 2012 Pan American Games and the Dave Schultz Memorial. Gable was also a Minnesota high school state champion and attended Northern Michigan University, where he won a silver medal in the World University Games.

