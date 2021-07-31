Did Chad Gable compete at the Olympics?

This week's SmackDown featured Chad Gable challenging Reginald for the latter's 24/7 Championship. An interference from Otis led to a disqualification win for Reginald, who retained the championship.

The bout left a sour taste in the mouth of the WWE Universe, not because it ended in disqualification, but because great talents like Chad Gable and Otis are now relegated to the 24/7 scene.

Takeaways from #SmackDown



1. Chad Gable needs to get back to #WWENXT where he would be a star

2. I already feel bad for Finn

3. Finn v Corbin again... ffs

4. The crowd was BEHIND Corbin when he almost signed... I like this!



Decent episode - solid B+ — Chris Deez (@PWCDeez) July 31, 2021

Chad Gable's run in WWE has seen him working majorly as a tag team specialist. He has teamed with Jason Jordan, Shelton Benjamin and Robert Roode and has won tag team titles across all three brands.

The Shorty G gimmick started a singles run for Chad Gable where reaching the finals of the King of the Ring tournament proved to be his peak. Chad Gable is now back in a tag team with Otis, and it doesn't look like he will be getting a singles run soon.

With the Tokyo Olympics going on currently, some fans are in doubt regarding Chad Gable's participation in the Olympics before joining WWE.

Did Chad Gable compete at Olympics?

“He’s an Olympian, man. That’s a wild pedigree.



I wrestled in high school and was a state champion, but I’m an ant next to an elephant. There are so many degrees of separation.”



- Big E on Chad Gable pic.twitter.com/KyvMdyURPa — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) July 23, 2021

Yes, Chad Gable did compete at the Olympics. The event was the 2012 Summer Olympics in London, and Chad Gable represented the USA in the Greco-Roman style 84kg amateur wrestling event.

He kicked off his Olympic campaign with a win over Keitani Graham from the Federated States of Micronesia, but was unfortunately eliminated in the next round by Cuban wrestler Pablo Shorey. WWE even acknowledged this by posting an album of photos featuring Chad Gable at the Olympics.

Because of his experience in the Olympics, Chad Gable was hailed as the second coming of Kurt Angle. Kurt Angle had nothing but praise for Chad Gable when he was asked about his views on the Olympian earlier this year:

“I would say, and I wrestled him late in my career, but I would say Chad Gable. I think this kid has so much potential. And I know the company started pushing him, and then they laid off, and pushed him and laid off. I don’t know if it has anything to do with his size, but the Chad Gable is amazing. You know, in real life, he could whoop any of those wrestlers’ a**es. So, you know, Chad Gable is a real-life bada**. To not have him go to the main event level where he deserves to be, just blows my mind. Because he is very talented. Great technical wrestler, former Olympian, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Do you think that Chad Gable will be able to make his way into the main event anytime soon? Do drop in your opinions in the comments box!

Edited by Jack Cunningham