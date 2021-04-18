Kurt Angle says current star could "whoop" any other WWE wrestler in real life

Kurt Angle has heaped praise upon current WWE Superstar Chad Gable, saying the SmackDown star could legitimately "whoop" any other wrestler in real life.

In the first-ever Ask Kurt Anything segment of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medalist was asked by a listener for the name of the best athlete he ever faced in the ring to have never made it to the "big time" in WWE.

Without hesitation, the former WWE Champion named Chad Gable, saying it blows his mind how Gable has not been given an opportunity to reach the main event level in WWE. Angle also said Gable could easily "whoop the a**es" of any other current Superstar thanks to his Olympic wrestling experience.

Here's what Kurt Angle had to say about Chad Gable:

“I would say, and I wrestled him late in my career, but I would say Chad Gable. I think this kid has so much potential. And I know the company started pushing him, and then they laid off, and pushed him and laid off. I don’t know if it has anything to do with his size, but the guy is amazing. You know, in real life, he could whoop any of those wrestlers’ a**es. So, you know, he’s a real-life bada**. To not have him go to the main event level where he deserves to be, just blows my mind. Because he is very talented. Great technical wrestler, former Olympian, you can’t ask for anything more than that.”

Kurt Angle retired from wrestling at WrestleMania 35, losing his last match to Baron Corbin.

Kurt Angle faced Chad Gable on Monday Night RAW

Chad Gable and Kurt Angle squared off before Angle retired (Credit: WWE)

On the March 18, 2019, edition of Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable and Kurt Angle faced each other as part of Angle's "Farewell Tour" from the company.

In a solid back-and-forth affair, Angle ultimately made Gable submit to the Ankle Lock, but the respect the pair had for each other was on display for all to see.

Do you think Chad Gable deserves more of a push in WWE? Let us know in the comments.