5 WWE superstars who have featured in music videos

WWE is the premier professional wrestling promotion in the world. Since the closure of WCW, their last major competition, the Vince McMahon-led promotion has dominated the market to such effect that to a considerable section of fans, WWE and professional wrestling are synonymous.

Established WWE superstars are bonafide celebrities, with several members of the roster possessing substantial mainstream appeal. The likes of The Rock and John Cena have moved on to acting. Jesse Ventura and Kane have found a new career in politics.

Certain WWE Superstars have appeared in music videos of songs performed by successful artists. The appearances may have taken place before their WWE debut, or during their career in the promotion. One of these appearances helped kickstart one of the most crucial eras in the history of American professional wrestling.

Here is a list of five WWE Superstars who appeared in music videos featuring songs by successful artists.

#5 WWE Hall of Famer Captain Lou Albano

Captain Lou Albano is a company legend. His status is not solely due to his unorthodox style and excellent managerial skills. Albano helped usher in the Rock 'n' Wrestling Connection era through his association with Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Cyndi Lauper.

Albano played the role of Lauper's father in three of her most famous music videos, leading many viewers to incorrectly think he was her real-life father. In the music video of "Time After Time", the WWE Hall of Famer played the part of a cook.

Albano and Lauper formed a friendship that continued till the former's death in 2009. The duo clashed as part of WWE storylines on multiple occasions, most famously with Wendi Richter representing Lauper and The Fabulous Moolah representing Albano.

The cross-promotion between WWE and MTV led to increased popularity for professional wrestling in the US, and none of this would've been possible without Captain Lou.

