5 WWE Superstars who attacked other wrestlers at home

WWE rivalries are usually settled via pinfall or submission at a pay-per-view event, but it often takes several storyline developments before there is enough hype and interest for the match to take place.

Would Daniel Bryan’s WrestleMania 30 win have been as memorable without his year-long battle to conquer The Authority? No. Would Drew McIntyre’s WrestleMania 36 triumph have been as meaningful if he had not been fired by WWE six years earlier? Almost certainly not.

WWE is all about creating moments that will live long in the memory, and it is no coincidence that those big moments and heated rivalries almost always have a fascinating build-up that makes viewers care even more about the Superstars they are watching on television.

On rare occasions, WWE feuds have even left the arena and caused trouble for Superstars in their home lives – in storyline, of course – when an on-screen rival has shown up at their house to threaten them and/or their family members.

This storyline development, which is usually saved for WWE’s top rivalries, is a guaranteed way to make sure viewers know just how intense a feud has become.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five times that a WWE Superstar attacked one of their rivals inside their own home.

#5 Bianca Belair attacked WWE rival Zelina Vega in her home

In modern-day WWE, many Superstars connect with their fans around the world by talking to them while playing video games online.

On-screen, the villainous Zelina Vega stood by Andrade and Angel Garza’s side throughout the summer of 2020 as they settled their differences and became No.1 contenders to face The Street Profits at SummerSlam.

The storyline involved a moment on WWE RAW when Street Profits member Montez Ford – the husband of Bianca Belair – struggled to continue in a match after it emerged that he was suffering from food poisoning.

Later that week, the real-life person behind Vega’s heel character – Thea Trinidad – was speaking to WWE colleague Kayla Braxton on her Twitch stream when Belair broke into her home and started attacking her.

As you can see in the video above, Braxton did not seem to know that the incident was going to happen. Unless, of course, she is an incredible actress!