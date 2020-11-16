5 WWE Superstars who had backstage issues with The Rock 

The Rock is arguably one of the biggest Superstars the WWE has ever created. The former World Champion was a staple of The Attitude Era alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin, and later went on to make the successful switch over to the acting business.

Unlike many stars who have walked away from WWE over the years and found success elsewhere, The Rock never forgot where he came from and still makes surprise appearances on WWE TV.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has become one of the best-known actors and former wrestlers in the world throughout the course of his career. However, like many other WWE stars before him, The Rock had several issues in the locker room during his WWE career.

#5 Shawn Michaels' Superkick on The Rock

The Rock and Shawn Michaels have interestingly never shared a ring together, despite arguably being two of the biggest stars in the company at the same time.

It's unknown where the heat between the two men actually stems from, but there was previously a report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer which stated that it was down to a comment that Michaels made about The Rock's grandmother.

Reports also suggest that throughout The Rock's rise through the ranks in WWE, Michaels and Triple H tried hard to hold him back. It was something that obviously failed, since he went on to become one of the biggest stars of all time.

According to a report by TalkSPORT, Shawn Michaels landed a Superkick on The Rock, which hit him in the jaw during a segment. When he later complained that it was too stiff, Michaels gave him a stern message.

"If you can’t handle it, you shouldn’t be in the business.”

This then led to a brawl between the two men, where they had to be separated by other WWE stars. The Rock's father Rocky Johnson later recalled that in the moment, his son "almost killed the Heart Break Kid."

Whatever their issues were, The Rock told WWE's official website that he had never wanted to work with Michaels while he was in WWE.

"I was never ever interested in working with him, to be honest with you."

The Rock has returned numerous times since, and could have wrestled Michaels on several different occasions. However, because of their issues, this was a match that was never able to take place.