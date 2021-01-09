5 WWE Superstars who had backstage issues with Vince McMahon

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon is unlike any other boss in the world. Even at the age of 75, the passion and commitment that he has for the business and his company is second to none. As much as fans have criticized him, especially in the last few years, there's no denying how important Vince McMahon's contribution has been to this industry.

Yet, Vince McMahon has certainly been involved in a lot of backstage issues with multiple WWE Superstars, producers, and other personalities. Let's take a look at five such cases in this article. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts and opinions on the same.

#5 CM Punk

CM Punk's departure from WWE and the subsequent controversies with the company and Vince McMahon remain to be one of the most talked-about things in pro wrestling. During his appearance on the Art of Wrestling podcast with Colt Cabana, CM Punk revealed about the texts he got from Vince McMahon after he left.

"And now, after all that [walking out], this is where the f***ing story actually starts to get good because a week after I f***ing left, Vince texts me, just like the two surgeries. 'How you feeling, pal? You ready to come back to work?' And I text him like, 'No. I'm so mentally f***ing shot I still can't sleep, this, this, that.'" [H/T Cageside Seats]

CM Punk mentioned how he was suspended by Vince McMahon with it being up on the day after WrestleMania.

"So I get that [staph infection] taken care of. All of a sudden, I can sleep. And I slept, for a long f***ing time. Vince texts me and says that I'm suspended. He says, 'Well, I wish you could have lasted until the end of your contract but you're suspended for two months.' So I did the math in my head. It was the day after WrestleMania that my suspension was up."

Things took an even worse turn as CM Punk revealed that he got his termination letter on the day of his wedding. Vince McMahon has since apologized to CM Punk, stating that it was a mere coincidence. Last year, Punk returned to the company, albeit as a special contributor of WWE Backstage on FOX.