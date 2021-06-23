5 WWE Superstars who could become Nikki Cross' superhero sidekick

Nikki Cross debuted a superhero gimmick on this week's Monday Night RAW and it's gotten the whole WWE Universe talking about whether or not they like the new direction for her or not.

Whilst WWE certainly has a precedent for superhero gimmicks with the likes of Hulk Hogan and Owen Hart donning superhero personas, it remains to be seen what will come of Cross' new character.

She may not be able to literally fly, but @NikkiCrossWWE wants to share the reason for her new look and inspiration with the whole @WWEUniverse!



Stream #RawTalk on @peacockTV: https://t.co/TH3AlOnx8V pic.twitter.com/DWdgM854w2 — WWE (@WWE) June 22, 2021

However, if Cross ends up anything like WWE's most successful superhero character, The Hurricane, she'll probably be picking up a sidekick to help her with her caped crusading or winning title belts.

The Hurricane had many sidekicks during his WWE tenure, with Mighty Molly (Molly Holly), Super Stacy (Stacy Keibler) and Rosey (Matt Anoa'i) all assisting him in his crime-fighting escapades. But who could assist Nikki Cross?

Let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who could serve as Nikki Cross' superhero sidekicks.

#5. Alexa Bliss could reform Bliss Cross Applesauce as Nikki Cross' supernatural sidekick in WWE

Alexa Bliss

Nikki Cross' time teaming up with Alexa Bliss was certainly a fruitful one in WWE as Bliss Cross Applesauce managed to secure the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The pair were at one point best friends until Alexa Bliss was swayed by 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, and despite Nikki Cross' best attempts to get through to Bliss their friendship eventually ended.

However, the pair teamed up again on this week's Monday Night RAW and they managed to score a decisive victory over former Women's Tag Team Champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Could this mean that a renewed partnership between the two might be something to look for going forward. Alexa Bliss would certainly be a great side-kick for Nikki Cross, especially as she actually has supernatural powers, like the ability to hypnotize and control people by looking at them.

Edited by Kaushik Das