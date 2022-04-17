5 WWE Superstars who could benefit from a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin 

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin recently returned to WWE to wrestle a match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Having heard Owens insult him for weeks, he showed up at 'Mania, accepted his challenge and opened a can of whoop-ass.

The whole feud was expertly worked and received praise for the way it was handled heading into Texas. Austin looked to be in great shape and put on an exceptional performance 19 years after his retirement.

The Texas Rattlesnake's return to the ring gave fans hope that perhaps he could have one last run as a competitor. From an objective point of view, anyone who works opposite him could benefit from his years of experience and knowledge of the business.

In that regard, here are five WWE Superstars who could benefit from a feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

#5. On our list of superstars who have much to gain from feuding with Stone Cold: Ezekiel

Ezekiel 3:16 could be the greatest verse we have seen

Ezekiel debuted on RAW to a mixed reaction from fans. While the former Elias' new gimmick has potential, the fun factor is yet to be unlocked. That could change if he is put into a feud with someone who can bring out the best in the character.

Enter Stone Cold Steve Austin. Elias was at his best when he was paired alongside high-profile superstars like John Cena, The Undertaker and Trish Stratus. He got over with fans by mocking said superstars relentlessly, so who's to say Ezekiel can't do the same?

Ezekiel's potential program with Austin could be hilarious to watch. The two stars trading barbs and insults could unlock the best of the new character.

#4. Sami Zayn

The Master Manipulator meeting Austin would be epic

Kevin Owens was taught a lesson by Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania. The loudmouthed Canadian talked a lot of trash about the Texan, but when it came to put up or shut up, he got silenced.

Owens' longtime friend Sami Zayn is basically his counterpart on SmackDown. He has been all talk and little show for a long time, but unlike KO, WWE has had him wrestle celebrity matches instead of actual WWE Superstars.

Zayn taking on Stone Cold Steve Austin would be incredible without a doubt. The promos, trash talk and eventual Stunners would be a treat to witness from start to finish. If the two were to wrestle a match, it wouldn't be so bad either.

#3. Happy Corbin

Happy Corbin is one of the most insufferable heels in WWE today. He is excellent at acting smug and ticking people off every time he shows up on TV. Such superstars work best when they are paired with massive crowd favorites.

In this case, Corbin feuding with Stone Cold Steve Austin would be a top feud to follow. The Lone Wolf has been spinning his wheels recently, and a rivalry with someone like Austin is exactly what he needs to get back on track. He also needs a couple of Stunners to put him in his place, but that can wait until some time into the feud.

#2. The Miz

The Miz is one of the biggest heels in WWE. He has excelled in the role for many years now, and has faced every top babyface the company has had.

One of wrestling's dream encounters has to be Miz facing off against Stone Cold Steve Austin. The promos between the two would be stellar and intense. The A-Lister delivering scathing rants about how people disrespect him even though he is a WWE legend will make for must-see television.

Miz deserves a high-profile feud after months of struggling in the midcard. A dance partner in Austin would be the way to return him to the top.

#1. Theory

Austin vs. Vince could be reborn through a feud with Theory

This one writes itself. Theory is Vince McMahon's prodigy and a recurring presence on the WWE product. He is also an obnoxious heel and someone who has to be put in his place.

Who better to teach Theory a lesson than McMahon's most famous nemesis, Stone Cold Steve Austin? The Texas Rattlesnake swilling some beers, flipping some fingers and stomping some mudholes on his rival's golden boy would be entertainment at its finest. The youngster could also learn a lot from his veteran counterpart.

Edited by Brandon Nell

