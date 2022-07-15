5 WWE RAW Superstars who could benefit most from a TV-14 rating

WWE RAW is reportedly set to return to a TV-14 rating in the near future, per Andrew Zarian of Mat Men. Almost fourteen years since the company switched their to a family-friendly PG rating, RAW could now revert to the rating used throughout the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era.

The news sparked a lot of excitement in the internet wrestling community, especially from hardcore fans. This section of the audience has long cited the PG rating as one of the main problems plaguing the WWE product. With the new rating, Monday nights are expected to have edgier storylines and angles, mainly targeting more mature audiences.

As a result, certain superstars whose characters are better suited to more extreme storylines are expected to find more freedom to shine.

Here are five RAW superstars likely to benefit from the shift to a TV-14 rating.

#5 Ciampa's character could finally find its feet on RAW

Ciampa was one of the shining stars of NXT’s black and gold era. Since getting called up to RAW, though, The Blackheart has struggled to get a foothold. This has often been blamed on the style and tone contrast between the shows, with the former’s darker, more serious presentation suiting him to a tee.

With the TV-14 rating set to take effect, Ciampa should find himself more at home on the red brand. Should he be allowed to take the proverbial shackles off and revert to his fan-favorite take-no-prisoners NXT persona, he may very well be THE breakout star on Monday Nights.

#4 Becky Lynch's sky-high popularity would grow to new levels without PG restrictions

The Man could do serious damage if given free reign to get extreme

Becky Lynch’s character work is among the best in the business. The former RAW women’s champion successfully reinvented herself as Big Time Becks upon turning heel. However, similar to anti-heroes like “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and CM Punk before her, Lynch is too beloved to stay heel for too long.

Such is her popularity that she has often received louder cheers as a villain than her babyface opponents. When she eventually turns face, Lynch will revert to her iconic “The Man” character, a brash trash-talker with more edge and less comedy than her current gimmick.

Given more freedom to push the envelope, the six-time women’s champion will take the character to a whole new level of brashness, controversy, and popularity.

#3 WWE Hall of Famer Edge will have more freedom to be the Rated-R Superstar of old

The Rated R Superstar would thrive in a non-PG environment

Edge was part of one of the most iconic tag teams of the attitude era. He then broke out as a singles star, becoming arguably the top heel of the Ruthless Aggression Era. Even in the PG Era, he has been one of the superstars afforded the most freedom to be ruthless and serious.

Many of the Rated-R Superstar’s career highlights came from hardcore matches and controversial angles, earning him respect and heat in equal measure. With the eleven-time world champion looking more and more likely to be the dark character behind the mystery vignettes on RAW, the TV-14 rating may be just what he needs for one last legendary run.

#2 Kevin Owens can become the most brutal heel in WWE

Will KO rediscover his more extreme instincts?

Kevin Owens is one of the few current stars who successfully made the transition from top star on the indie scene to WWE world champion. This meant that he, together with the likes of Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles, had to adjust from the edgier style in which they paid their dues to RAW’s more family-friendly presentation. To their credit, they adjusted excellently, showing incredible versatility in the process.

The TV-14 rating will bring with it an opportunity to marry the two approaches, making for more shocking, explosive, and compelling viewing. With more freedom to explore a more brutal and sinister side to his character, Owens has all the tools to become the back-stabbing, apron-bombing ruthless heel of old.

Even as a face, he can follow the blueprint of another stunner-happy superstar who happens to be his idol and was his WrestleMania 38 opponent!

#1 Cody Rhodes would be at home in an edgier, more hardcore product

Cody Rhodes’ American Nightmare character was successfully transplanted from AEW to WWE. However, a few aspects of the gimmick were left behind, such as the ability to swear or have his signature hardcore matches.

This did not cause an immediate problem since Rhodes was still in the babyface phase of his reintroduction. However, if he were to turn heel, WWE’s PG restrictions were bound to water down his character.

The imminent change in RAW’s rating means that the former Intercontinental Champion will have more freedom to push the envelope with his character. This will allow him to cater to the hardcore fanbase he built in the Jacksonville-based promotion while continuing to chase his WWE championship dream. The future is exciting for the American Nightmare.

