5 WWE Superstars who could benefit from switching brands

WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions. The company currently has three brands: RAW, SmackDown, and NXT. TKO also acquired AAA. That means there is a wealth of talented stars that the promotion needs to keep interesting.

This also means that there are plenty of ways to refresh talent. For example, if a star is stale on one show or isn't being pushed to the level they deserve, they could potentially move to a different brand altogether.

This article will take a look at five performers in World Wrestling Entertainment who would benefit from switching brands. This includes a star technically assigned to NXT and big names from RAW and SmackDown.

Below are five WWE Superstars who could benefit from switching brands.

#5. Jimmy Uso could be around Sami Zayn and Jey Uso again

Jimmy Uso is one of the best tag team competitors in WWE history. He and his twin brother Jey Uso dominated the tag team scene for years. Many believe that The Usos are the best team in company history.

Big Jim seems to be a bit lost in the shuffle on WWE SmackDown. He's always somewhat in the mix but never really in a major story that isn't Bloodline-related. He recently lost a Money in the Bank qualifier on the blue brand.

A move to Monday Night RAW might be huge for Jimmy. It would put him on the same show as Jey Uso and Sami Zayn, two allies. Plus, he could potentially feud with Gunther in an attempt to get revenge for the pre-WrestleMania assault.

#4. Roxanne Perez would add further depth to WWE SmackDown

Roxanne Perez is known as The Prodigy and for good reason. At a young age, she has already won the NXT Women's Championship twice, the NXT Tag Team Title, and the NXT Breakout Tournament. She also set the record for the most time in a Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Prodigy has been heavily flirting with the main roster, but as of now, she technically remains part of WWE NXT. Still, there is an expectation that she could join Monday Night RAW. However, instead, she might benefit most from going to SmackDown.

RAW is stacked with top stars. Meanwhile, SmackDown's division needs a bit more help. Roxanne could move up the card quicker if she went to the blue brand, and she could even potentially be the one to dethrone Zelina Vega of the Women's United States Title.

#3. Asuka could be a top star on the blue brand, while RAW is jam-packed

Asuka is a legend in pro wrestling and in WWE specifically. She was a major success in Japan and then went on to be unbeatable on NXT. The Empress of Tomorrow is also a four-time Women's Champion.

The 43-year-old has been away from WWE television for around a year now due to injury. She is expected to be returning soon, but a comeback on RAW may be a bad idea. Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, and Liv Morgan are at the top of the card, and Asuka is unlikely to break through.

However, if she goes to SmackDown, it could be a different story. The dangerous Asuka would immediately threaten Tiffany Stratton's WWE Women's Championship reign, and she could even win the world title again. The Japanese star deserves to be presented as a top name, and that's more likely to happen on the blue brand.

#2. Rey Fenix could reunite with Penta

Rey Fenix is one of the most impressive luchadores in the world. He signed with WWE earlier this year and debuted ahead of WrestleMania. Prior to this, he was a star in AEW, AAA, and Lucha Underground.

The lucha star is the talk of the wrestling world following WWE SmackDown. Rey battled Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso in a MITB qualifier match and ultimately lost. Some fans are furious and question Triple H's booking of the former AEW champion.

While it is likely far too early to be concerned, there is one reason why he'd be better off moving to RAW: Penta. His real-life brother is on the red brand, and The Lucha Brothers could potentially reunite and go on to chase tag team gold together.

#1. LA Knight needs to get away from The Bloodline

LA Knight is one of WWE's most popular performers. That popularity has led to great success, with Knight representing Slim Jim, winning the United States Championship twice, and he's a regular part of the programming.

The Megastar has been involved with The Bloodline quite frequently over the past few years. He has had feuds or matches with basically everybody from Roman Reigns to Jimmy Uso to Solo Sikoa to Tama Tonga to Jacob Fatu to now JC Mateo.

Frankly, Knight and The Bloodline need a rest, perhaps permanently. He should move to Monday Night RAW to avoid any Bloodline business moving forward. There, he can focus on the Intercontinental Title, a belt he's never won before.

