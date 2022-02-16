5 WWE Superstars who were best man at fellow wrestlers' weddings 

A number of WWE Superstars have gotten married in recent years as they opted to settle down and start a family.

Earlier, starting a family would mean retiring from the business, but this is no longer the case since many current and former stars have been able to take time away and make their timely return to wrestling.

Weddings are always something worth celebrating, and whilst several superstars have included many members of the WWE locker room in their weddings, there are several others who have made their best friends their best man as well.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who were the best man at a fellow star's wedding.

#5. Sheamus was the best man at former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's wedding

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus were recently part of a feud on WWE TV where it was made clear that the two men were close friends outside of the ring.

McIntyre and Sheamus were both part of the independent circuit in the United Kingdom at the same time and were able to form quite the bond whilst working together in WWE.

This bond became apparent back in 2016 when Drew McIntyre married his second wife Kaitlyn Frohnapfel in St Petersburg, Florida. As part of his recent feud with The Irish star, McIntyre was able to confirm to Sports Illustrated that Sheamus was the best man at his second wedding.

“I met Sheamus when I was 19. We exaggerated the truth on RAW with the chest and the sword, but our history is real. He’s known my family for so long that he’s one of us, and he was the best man at my wedding,” Drew McIntyre said. [H/T Wrestling-World]

Fellow 3MB member Jinder Mahal was also on hand for McIntyre's wedding since he was reportedly one of the groomsmen. McIntyre's first marriage to fellow WWE Superstar Tiffany ended in divorce back in 2011 after less than a year. The former champion went on to meet Kaitlyn a few years later and the couple have now been married for almost six years.

