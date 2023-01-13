5 WWE Superstars who should be booked for a match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023

WWE's 36th annual Royal Rumble event is set to take place in a little over two weeks and four matches have been announced thus far.

If you think that's a minuscule amount of matches for such a massive event, then you might not be too familiar with how a Royal Rumble match works.

To save time, let's sum things up with one sentence: they’re pretty lengthy and typically take up over an hour's worth of time per match.

With that being said, a lot of names have yet to be announced. Moreover, there's still a strong possibility that more matches will be added. With that in mind, here are five WWE Superstars who should be booked for a match at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

#5. The long-awaited return of Naomi

At the time of writing this article, Naomi is still a current WWE Superstar. According to various media outlets, the former SmackDown Women's Champion's return is imminent.

Sadly, Naomi's comeback won't feature the main squeeze by her side, as Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné) and WWE couldn't come to terms with a new contract.

By way of basic Steiner math, the WWE Universe has a 50/50 chance of seeing Naomi participate in the Royal Rumble match. But if you multiply the fact that her return is reportedly super close to happening, that chance increases by 20 percent.

In all seriousness, a return at the Royal Rumble would make sense for Naomi. For starters, it's one of the biggest events of the year. Secondly, 30 women are scheduled to compete in the match. How could WWE not have a slot with her name on it if she's still employed?

#4. The current WWE United States Champion, Austin Theory

Austin Theory's career trajectory could be viewed/summed up by most as a roller coaster of ups and downs. Case in point, he went from being Mr. Money in the Bank to an afterthought. He's recently gone from an afterthought to WWE United States Champion again.

He no longer wants to be viewed as a mere "kid" amongst men and has proclaimed that he is no longer the future; he's The Now. He's also announced that he'll be an entrant in the Royal Rumble this year.

If WWE is looking to further build up Theory as the future face of the company, it won't hurt to grant him a little extra time at the Royal Rumble by not only having him compete in the namesake match but also successfully defending his title.

Judging by this week's Monday Night Raw, it looks like Bobby Lashley will probably be the one to challenge for the strap. Whether that happens at the Royal Rumble or on Raw remains uncertain.

#3. Alexa Bliss and her new persona

#WWERaw @AlexaBliss_WWE feels no remorse for her actions but is confronted by Uncle Howdy, who questions whether she is in control. .@AlexaBliss_WWE feels no remorse for her actions but is confronted by Uncle Howdy, who questions whether she is in control.#WWERaw https://t.co/QpFdgHMlkh

Fresh out the box. Stop, look and watch. Ready yet? Get set. It's... Little Miss Bliss with a brand new twist.

That last line was a reference to the iconic Nickelodeon TV show All That. But more importantly, it also serves as a wink and nod to Alexa's new persona.

She might not be what some consider the greatest in-ring performer, but she's shown that when it comes to adapting to almost any character, her skills are second to none.

To reiterate, this is a new direction for The Goddess. Plus, her match with Bianca Belair ended via DQ, and from the sound of Alexa Bliss' recent promo, this feud is far from over. Wouldn't it make sense for them to have a rematch at this year's Royal Rumble?

#2. The Empress of Tomorrow, Asuka

Asuka hasn't been seen on WWE programming for quite some time, but if you think this is a sign that she's on her way out of the company, you obviously haven't been keeping up with her Twitter.

It appears she's been hinting at something. Maybe it's a metaphor. Perhaps it's just a way to build intrigue. Or maybe she's trying to tell us it's time for a change. Maybe Asuka will embrace her inner dark side. *Cough* Kana *cough*.

Will Asuka make a surprise return as an entrant in the Royal Rumble match? If so, will we see her revert back to a more "tame" version of her Kana character from her days on the independent circuit?

If none of these questions are landing, she's featured on the promo poster for the event, so regardless, she'll probably be featured in some capacity.

#1. And his name is John Cena

John Cena @JohnCena Your time is not up. Your time is now. Your time is not up. Your time is now.

He needs no further intro. He's the franchise player, a former 16-time world champion, and a surefire Hall of Fame inductee.

John Cena has done just about everything there is to do in WWE, and at this point in his career, it's safe to say he's got nothing left to prove. But just because he doesn't need to doesn't mean he won't want to.

Sometimes, when a wrestler reaches legendary status, their role changes from winning titles to helping the next generation succeed.

If Cena does enter the Royal Rumble this year, it might be to plant the seeds for a match at WrestleMania – a match that doesn't include a world title. Rumor has it that Cena vs. Theory will happen at WrestleMania. But is it fact or just hearsay?

