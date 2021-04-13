5 WWE Superstars Bray Wyatt can bring in to replace Alexa Bliss 

Alexa Bliss was initially kidnapped by The Fiend on an episode of WWE SmackDown back in the summer of 2020. For almost a year, the former Women's Champion has been under his thumb and has slowly turned into a completely new character on WWE television.

After The Fiend was defeated back at TLC in December, it was Bliss who was left with the pieces of the jigsaw. She slowly put the pieces back together and became even more powerful, in the process.

The fact that Alexa Bliss was given this time alone without "The Darkness", as she called it, allowed her to see that even though she had been trapped with The Fiend for a long time, she didn't actually need him. Last night on RAW, Bliss made it clear that this was the motivation behind her actions on Sunday night at WrestleMania.

Bliss is more powerful than The Fiend at this point. She introduced her alter-ego, Lily, last night on RAW. It could be an interesting few months for the stars who were once seen as a duo. But since Alexa Bliss has a new friend, could Bray Wyatt find a replacement for the former Women's Champion?

At present, there are several women on the roster who could align themselves with Bray Wyatt ahead of a feud with Alexa Bliss.

#5. Could Billie Kay offer her services to Bray Wyatt on WWE RAW?

Billie Kay has been struggling to find her place in WWE over the past few months since she split from her best friend, Peyton Royce. The Australian star has been trying to find a new partner for herself over on SmackDown. She recently had an opportunity to tag alongside Carmella at WrestleMania.

The two women came up short at WrestleMania, and it's believed that this could be the end of their short-lived alliance on WWE television. Perhaps Billie Kay could try her luck over on RAW, which will put her in the sights of The Fiend.

Much like Alexa Bliss, Kay would be vulnerable to his advances. Given that she is desperate to form an alliance at present, Kay could be recruited by Bray Wyatt as a replacement for Bliss.

