5 Superstars who own businesses outside of WWE

WWE Superstars work hard to make it big in the industry. It takes years for superstars to become major players and secure their future in the business.

Traveling on the road and performing several nights a week takes a toll on wrestlers' bodies. It also eats up most of their time and does not allow them to indulge in many activities outside the company.

However, several current superstars have ventured into other businesses to ensure that they have something to fall back on once they leave the company or retire. While some of them might also venture into other fields as a passion project, it is always beneficial to have a backup plan.

With that being said, check out the five superstars who own businesses outside of WWE.

#5. Asuka owns a hair salon

Asuka has the wackiest hair in the business

Asuka has been one of WWE’s most consistent performers in recent years. She is among the very few women who have won all the women’s championships on the main roster. The Empress of Tomorrow returned to WWE RAW after a lengthy hiatus in April 2022.

Behind the scenes, Asuka is known to be a great artist. She is a graduate of the Osaka University of Arts Junior College. The former RAW Women's Champion started her career as a graphics designer for Nintendo DS and mobile applications.

Other than that, Asuka set up her hair salon back in Japan. Her hair salon, called Another Heaven, serves customers in Yokohama, Japan. AEW star Kenny Omega has visited her salon and given Asuka a shoot-out for the great work they do there.

“It was a great experience! And of course, I need a champion's hair style like you! 😉” Kenny Omega wrote.

The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the few working mothers to make a mark in WWE. The hardworking superstar has been making a name for herself both inside and outside the ring.

#4. Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley is one of the toughest men in WWE. He is looking to climb back up to the top and become part of a rivalry involving the recently unified World Championships.

Lashley had a solid partnership with MVP as part of The Hurt Business. The 45-year-old has a few years of wrestling left in him, and it seems like he has already made some plans for his retirement.

He has started a few side businesses over the years while performing for WWE, IMPACT Wrestling, and Bellator MMA. In 2007, he opened a health smoothie shop that helped him move into the health and fitness industry. In 2009, The All Mighty launched The Lashley Network. It comprises of his online nutrition store, gym, and social media accounts.

However, his most notable business outside the ring is his gym. After stepping away from MMA, Lashley put his heart and soul into making his business venture successful.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani about his decision to step away from MMA, The All Mighty revealed that he was in the business of working to build the American Top Team in Denver.

“I built an American Top Team in Denver and I was like, maybe I can bring people in. But now these are a lot of expenses that I was taking on and now I’m running a gym. Now I’m selling my cardio kickboxing class and trying to push my crossfit courses and I was like alright, this is pulling me further away from what I’m trying to accomplish,” Lashley said.

The former WWE Champion has a backup plan once he retires from the wrestling ring. The American Top Team Gym & Academy will help prepare the next batch of top wrestlers for the industry.

#3. Seth Rollins owns a couple of businesses

Seth Rollins in his coffee shop

Many current and former WWE Superstars have opened up their wrestling schools over the years. While some have done it to earn extra dollars, others have done it solely to produce the next batch of top wrestlers.

Seth Rollins is one superstar who has ventured into the wrestling school business. He started The Black & The Brave Wrestling Academy with his friend Marek Brave. The academy’s name has been derived from Rollins’ former ring name, Tyler Black, and Marek Brave’s last name.

The Visionary tries to give some time to his school and coaches students himself whenever he gets a chance. WWE NXT UK Superstar Nathan Frazer is also a graduate of Rollins’ wrestling school. Many top superstars have also come down to his academy to impart some knowledge to the students there.

That’s not all, as The Architect has also opened a coffee shop called ‘329 Dport’ in his hometown of Davenport, Iowa. He has given some time and thought to his life outside the wrestling business and has looked to set up something concrete for his future.

#2. Finn Balor owns a wrestling academy in Ireland

WWE Superstar Finn Balor

Finn Balor is known as one of the finest workers in the ring. The 40-year-old Irishman has a great physique that has helped him remain at the top of the company.

The former WWE Universal Champion started his journey as a wrestler in his hometown of Ireland. It was there where he co-founded Fight Factory Pro Wrestling (FFPW) with Paul Tracey.

Balor helped train several Irish wrestlers at his wrestling school before he joined some big promotions himself. Two notable WWE Superstars, namely Becky Lynch and Jordan Devlin, trained at FFPW.

In an interview with Buzz Sports, Tracey spoke about how he and Balor never imagined that their wrestling school would make such an impact on the Irish wrestling scene:

"When myself and Fergal [Balor] started it, it was just because we wanted to wrestle, and there was no other outlet for us to wrestle in Ireland. It was amazing to wrestle in a GAA hall in front of 50 people," he said.

"To see the way professional wrestling has gone in Ireland in the last three or four years is a huge thing," Tracey added

The Prince ventured into the wrestling school business long before he became a household name. He has helped train several top stars who are now performing in WWE and other promotions.

#1. Brock Lesnar owns a butcher shop

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE at SummerSlam 2021 as a babyface to challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The two had a long rivalry that saw Roman Reigns come out on top at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar took some time off from the company when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and decided to venture into other businesses. In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this year, The Beast Incarnate revealed that he set up a butcher shop during the pandemic.

“When COVID hit, my contract was up with Vince. But, prior to all that, I’m into hunting, fishing, and spend time with the fam and just being low-key… over the years butchering these animals and doing this stuff in my garage, I’m like ‘I need a f*cking butcher shop’. I built my butcher shop. I built a biga** butcher shop that needs to be bigger.” [H/T EssentiallySports]

The former WWE Champion has turned his passion for hunting into a business over the past couple of years. The shop, called The Bearded Butcher Blend, posts Lesnar’s shenanigans regularly on its Instagram page.

The Beast Incarnate is known to be a mean wrestler in the ring. He has some wild interests outside the ring and has turned one of them into a successful business.

