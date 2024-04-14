5 WWE Superstars who can beat The Rock for the People's Championship belt - 'Dream opponent, former rival & more'

With the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship no longer in The Bloodline's possession, it's about time somebody sets their sights on dethroning The Rock as The People's Champion too.

Ahead of WrestleMania XL, Lonnie, the widow of legendary boxer and WWE Hall of Famer, Muhammad Ali, gave The Rock a token of appreciation. It was a symbolic championship belt that the fans now know as the 'People's Championship.'

Being the incredible heel that he is right now, The Final Boss now considers the aforementioned belt a real title. He carried it during his WrestleMania XL Night One bout, and he came out with it on the RAW after 'Mania. If rumors are true, he plans on defending the title too once he has wrapped up his filming commitments down the line.

That said, here are five WWE Superstars who could take the unsanctioned title away from The Great One.

#5 Current WWE Champion Cody Rhodes

If it weren't for Cody Rhodes, The Rock might have very well been the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion right now. However, since the fans were deeply invested in The American Nightmare's story, The Final Boss had to put off his match against Roman Reigns.

Less than 24 hours after the former Dashing One finally finished his story, The Rock confronted him and teased a future showdown with him. During this segment, he gauged Cody's interest in the 'People's Championship' as well.

Thus, as soon as the Moana star is ready to step back into the ring, chances are he will challenge none other than the man he pinned at WrestleMania XL Night One.

But in a surprise turn of events, Cody might not be the only one with something to lose in that match. The Rock's figurative title might be up for grabs too. After all, what better way to up the stakes than by holding a 'Winner Takes All' contest?

#4 Gunther

Despite many wrestling fans being aware of the inner workings of professional wrestling, some old-school concepts are still as effective as they've ever been. The trope of heels and babyfaces is a prime example of that.

However, that's not to say that the idea of heels has remained the same as it was decades ago. While the main goal of a villain is to still run roughshod over fan favorites and get the crowd to despise them, they are allowed to have their own boundaries. That is where Gunther comes in.

Despite being a babyface's worst nightmare, The Ring General has never shied away from letting everyone know his fondness for the ring. 'The mat is sacred' isn't just a catchphrase for The Imperium Head. He truly believes in that notion.

So, one would think that seeing someone carrying around a replica title and treating it as the most cherished prize in the sport would rub Gunther the wrong way. So, he might be prompted to take the 'People's Belt' off of The Rock and get rid of it.

#3 CM Punk

The Rock is a tremendously busy man, and to expect him to stick around and face all the top names in WWE would be a fine way for one to set themselves up for disappointment.

Still, his latest run over the WrestleMania XL season proves that he's willing to do his best to give the fans what they desire. Hence, an iconic rematch 11 years in the making might not be an afterthought after all.

Back in 2013, The Great One ended CM Punk's then-longest WWE Championship reign in the modern era of pro wrestling. In 2024, both icons are still at their most popular. While The Second-City Saint has retired his 'Voice of The Voiceless' nickname, he still remains eager to stand up for those who believe in him.

So, given his experience being a rebel against heel authority figures, CM Punk might be the one to put The Rock in his place. To do that, he would have to relieve The Final Boss of the burden of carrying the 'People's Championship' over his shoulder.

#2 LA Knight

The Brahma Bull may have his finger on the pulse regarding what the WWE Universe wants. But does he know whose game is it when he walks out of gorilla? He might find that out soon.

Over the last year, LA Knight's stock has skyrocketed. From not having a key storyline during the WrestleMania 39 season to being one of the most popular superstars in WWE today, The Megastar's success story is one for the books.

Every week, he has the crowd chanting his name and catchphrases in unison. That said, it wouldn't be an exaggeration to call him the modern-day 'People's Champion.' Therefore, winning a title that would turn this claim into an undisputed fact wouldn't be a bad idea.

The 41-year-old SmackDown Superstar could very well be the one to challenge The Rock for the 'People's Belt.' Aside from the reward hanging in the balance, the match in question would be an entertaining affair owing to the comparisons people have been drawing between Knight and The Great One for years.

#1 Roman Reigns

Since the night Roman Reigns declared himself as the 'Head of the Table,' fans have been looking forward to a clash between the real-life cousins.

Granted that this year wasn't ideal for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns, that doesn't mean fans are over the dream bout. The WWE Universe is still eagerly awaiting The Bloodline heavies to duke it out in the squared circle. However, there's a strong chance that their match might no longer be for the world title.

So, will the much-awaited battle only be for the 'Head of the Table' title? Well, that wouldn't be a bad idea, considering The Bloodline Civil War storyline that WWE recently planted the seeds for. In addition to that, though, the 'People's Championship' could be on the line.

If that turns out to be the case, a victory would be nothing short of poetic for Roman Reigns. After all, he's been The Big Dog, The Head of the Table, The Tribal Chief & whatnot! A legacy-defining win over The Rock would finally get him the status that has eluded him all his career: The People's Champion.

