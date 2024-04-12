The Rock teases the beginning of a new chapter with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes

The Rock's return took WWE to new heights. He became the biggest villain in the company's history. However, it seems like the story between him and Cody Rhodes has only begun.

The Rock became a key character heading into WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia. The Final Boss was much more involved in the storyline against Rhodes and Seth Rollins than the former Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

The American Nightmare walked out with the title after the dust settled in Philadelphia. However, The Rock teased on his Instagram that the story between him and Cody Rhodes is just the beginning of a new chapter, and the two might seemingly cross paths again in the near future.

"Chapter 1: Changing the Game - Final Boss @wwe @tkogrp"

There's no update on who will be Cody Rhodes' first challenger for the title heading into Backlash in France. However, a series of matches on the blue brand in the coming weeks could determine his first challenger.

The Rock is reportedly interested in facing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41

The Bloodline's Era ended when Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns at the biggest WrestleMania of all time in Philadelphia with the help of a few current and past wrestlers. However, The Final Boss isn't done with The American Nightmare and confronts him on the RAW after the event.

The two had a brief segment after Triple H introduced Cody Rhodes as the champion. The Final Boss warned The American Nightmare before going on a hiatus from the company. The seeds were planted when The Rock handed Rhodes an object before leaving.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), it was reported that The Final Boss would prefer working a match with the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the main event of next year's WrestleMania.

If the reported plans do come true, it would mean that Rhodes will have a lengthy reign as champion. Moreover, The Rock scored a pinfall win against Cody Rhodes during their tag team match in the main event of WrestleMania XL on Saturday.

