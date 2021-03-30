5 WWE Superstars who can replace Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in The Hurt Business

This week's episode of WWE RAW opened with the end of one of the greatest factions in recent history, The Hurt Business. But was it really the end?

Bobby Lashley attacked Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin before announcing that The Hurt Business was over. However, he did not rule out getting some new allies as he offered a WWE title match to anyone who would take out Drew McIntyre before WrestleMania.

It would be in WWE's best interests to keep The Hurt Business going. Perhaps Benjamin and Alexander getting kicked out leads to an "all-mighty" expansion for the popular faction. There are multiple current WWE Superstars across all divisions who would be a great fit for The Hurt Business. MVP's group could remain dominant on the Red brand.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could join The Hurt Business in place of the former RAW Tag Team Champions. A possible business expansion could be in order after WrestleMania 37.

#5 Ricochet could join The Hurt Business and redeem his career

One of the biggest reasons why The Hurt Business was favorably looked at was its role in revitalizing three careers at once. MVP has been one of the biggest contributors to WWE in the past year, as he single-handedly turned Bobby Lashley into a main event star.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin were floundering before joining The Hurt Business, which is a cause for concern for the two of them now. Anyway, MVP could help redeem another struggling star's career. Ricochet could do with some major help right now.

He was repeatedly offered a place in The Hurt Business but never accepted MVP's advances. Despite losing to Drew McIntyre on RAW, the high-flyer would add value to the faction. He presents something unique to every other potential recruit to a new-look Hurt Business.

King Corbin may have swooped in to help give Lashley the upper-hand over Drew McIntyre on RAW, but that doesn't seem like a permanent arrangement at all. Ricochet joining The Hurt Business could work well in the long-term. It would give his character an added edge, similar to the effect it had on Cedric Alexander.

