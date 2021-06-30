5 WWE Superstars who can win Queen of the Ring

WWE has been teasing a new King of the Ring tournament for a little while now. Baron Corbin and Shinsuke Nakamura fought over the old crown for a month, and Xavier Woods has been aching for a chance to win it should the tournament return.

In fact, several WWE Superstars have been talking about it on social media, and when that happens it's usually because there's a plan involved. The entire women's division was tweeting and posting photoshopped pictures of themselves holding tag titles for about a year before it was revealed WWE were bringing those back. This is what they do.

But if we're going to do a King of the Ring...why not do a Queen of the Ring? Seriously, we've done the Women's Royal Rumble, Hell in a Cell matches, Elimination Chamber matches and everything else under the sun. NXT even did something similar with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic this year, introducing a women's version.

It wouldn't be the first time that we've come close to this idea either. Rumors began swirling in 2019 that the tournament was a possibility, and supposedly we would have seen it had COVID-19 not engulfed the world last year.

If WWE bring back the KOTR Tournament, there's no reason not to do a QOTR as well. The question is, who should win it?

#5 WWE's Role Model adds another accolade to her résumé

Bayley was the MVP of the pandemic era in WWE, especially for SmackDown. She and Sasha Banks were in multiple segments every week, on nearly every show. RAW, NXT, SmackDown, they were there to make sure that they were front and center at all times.

Bayley's run with the SmackDown Women's Championship was brilliant. Who knew she had this other side to her? No one could've seen this coming from the Hugger. And yet, here we are. Bayley's one of the most hated WWE Superstars on the roster.

She had a great title run that ended with her heartbreaking betrayal of Sasha Banks before ultimately dropping the title to her former best friend at Hell in a Cell last year. Even though the feud continues, it doesn't seem like she'll be winning the title off of Bianca Belair any time soon. Given that, let's give her something else to do while she's waiting to be back on top.

I mean, Bayley's obnoxious laugh with that crown? A royal episode of Ding Dong, Hello? I want it.

