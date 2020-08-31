5 WWE Superstars who could challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship

After a wild brawl between Braun Strowman and 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt at Payback, Roman Reigns swooped in and won the Universal Championship. He did so as a heel, with Paul Heyman by his side. The Big Dog has been the talk of the town over the past week, ever since he made a shocking return at SummerSlam.

Reigns is now back on top, with a completely different attitude. This is a positive change to his character, with things looking up for the main event scene on SmackDown.

Excitement is higher than ever regarding Roman Reigns, who has a variety of opponents to defend his Universal Title against. He is set to have a long run as the Champion, one that has alluded him in his WWE career so far.

It looks like nothing can stop Reigns from having the run of his career as SmackDown's top Champion, with Heyman as his advocate. He can have some excellent matches against a variety of opponents.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

#5 Otis could cash in against Roman Reigns (and fail)

Otis be like... "I'll cash in on Mandy Rose once she wins the Smackdown Women's Title" #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/wWuBdiW3Ea — Markell Bailey (@tenorbuds) August 31, 2020

After winning the Money in the Bank Ladder Match, it seemed like Otis would be elevated as a singles star en route to a surprising world title victory. But now, surprising may have turned into impossible. There is no way Otis can cash his contract in and win the Universal Title from Roman Reigns, but it is likely that he will be obliterated by the Big Dog.

That would be a waste of the briefcase, but WWE has their hands tied with Otis. Other options include a move to RAW or Otis being tricked into trading the briefcase for a giant steak. As things stand, the latter is the likely option.

Anyway, it seems like Otis might end up failing his cash-in to a destructive Roman Reigns. It would serve to make the Universal Champion even stronger, with him surviving a Money in the Bank cash-in by winning clean.