5 WWE Superstars who could have a character change before fans return

WWE fans will return in July 2021 and that will officially kick off the return to live touring. 2020-2021 was an interesting period for the company and one where they made bold moves that they normally never make.

There were some interesting character changes, with Roman Reigns undoubtedly being the most significant one. That aside, several superstars thrived in this era, while some didn't. Here are five superstars who could turn heel or face before WWE fans return:

#5. AJ Styles - A much-needed character change in WWE

AJ Styles and Omos at WrestleMania 37

It's interesting how AJ Styles' runs on RAW and SmackDown have been the polar opposite. While his run on SmackDown between August 2016 and April 2019 was regarded as one of the best in the Blue brand's history, both stints on RAW can't be viewed as the same.

His first run on the Red brand in 2019 saw little to nothing on the creative front except a United States Title reign, while his current reign as RAW Tag Team Champion has a lot left to be desired.

For starters, Styles only appears to be in the RAW Tag Team Title mix because there were no other plans for him at WWE WrestleMania 37. In the long run, it was at the expense of The Hurt Business, who had to drop the titles to The New Day.

But even as the RAW Tag Team Champion, there has been nothing of note for AJ Styles. He has taken a pinfall to the controversial Jaxson Ryker, which should sum up his second run on RAW in a nutshell.

Realistically, the reason for him being on RAW seems to have to do with Paul Heyman being on SmackDown. Either way, there isn't much for him going on in WWE, even as a Champion.

Omos was a great addition, but neither man has been utilized well enough. A babyface turn might be what AJ Styles and Omos need to have a fresh start on RAW. With the crowds returning, things are only going to get more exciting. Perhaps a return to the main event scene would be the right move. His biggest success in WWE has come as a babyface.

1 / 5 NEXT