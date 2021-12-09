5 WWE Superstars who claimed they wouldn't return but did

WWE Superstars can sometimes be left at a crossroads when the options are to leave the company and start anew, or push through their issues.

A number of WWE Superstars who have left the company have claimed they will never return but have still taken WWE's calls.

Sometimes it appears that Vince McMahon's call and the opportunities that WWE can offer is too much to turn down.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who wanted to leave the company but still made their return.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Maryse

Maryse came to WWE through the annual Diva Search and elevated her career to the level of becoming Divas Champion. The star was released by WWE in 2011 and was able to explore several other opportunities including launching her own jewelry and clothing line.

Following her release, Maryse revealed that it was a mutual decision and she had wanted to leave for some time. During an interview with SLAM! Wrestling back in 2011, the former champion revealed that there would only be two conditions where she would ever make her return to WWE.

“My manager was happy when he heard of my release. He said to me, ‘Now we can start working on the serious stuff.’ I’m ready for a new chapter in my life. I have been with the WWE for six fantastic years, but now I want to do more. I would go back to WWE, for a million dollars and a main event match at WrestleMania."

Maryse returned to WWE the night after WrestleMania in 2016 and has been a consistent fixture at her husband, The Miz's side. Even though the women of WWE have main-evented WrestleMania since her return, it hasn't been a match that she was part of.

It can only be assumed that Maryse changed the terms for which she would make her return to the company or WWE handed the former star a million dollars so that she would come back.

