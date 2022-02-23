5 WWE Superstars who are currently AWOL 

WWE has made several budget cuts across all of its brands over the past few years, leaving the company with a much smaller roster.

Despite the roster being cut in size, there are still a number of current WWE Superstars who are being underutilized by the company and haven't been seen on TV in several weeks.

Many of these stars are former Champions who could be without matches at WrestleMania if there isn't a way for them to be factored into a storyline in the next few weeks.

The following list looks at just five current WWE Superstars who are currently AWOL from TV.

#5. Former Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler

Shayna Bazler was last seen on WWE TV last month when she was part of the Women's Royal Rumble. Baszler was able to reunite with Ronda Rousey and the two women dominated the Rumble match for a short time before The Submission Magician was eliminated.

Surprisingly, this was the last time Baszler was seen since Rousey has stepped into a storyline on SmackDown and teamed up with Naomi instead.

It's unclear why Baszler has remained unused on WWE TV over the past few weeks, and why the former NXT Women's Champion could now be without a feud heading into WrestleMania.

Baszler was recently part of a storyline that included Charlotte Flair and was once helping Sonya Deville in her feud against Naomi. Baszler defeated Naomi with the help of Deville and was used as her enforcer for a short time.

Since Rousey returned to WWE TV she has been working on SmackDown as a face, this means that Baszler is unable to fit in with the storyline because she's still working as a heel and was originally part of the heel team.

Of course, Baszler isn't the only woman who hasn't wrestled a match since The Royal Rumble, Xia Li and Shotzi have been obvious misses from the SmackDown Women's Division as well.

