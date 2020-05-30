Carmella and Ricochet need to be rebuilt!

One of the major criticisms aimed towards WWE today is that they cannot create new stars. Whilst that may unfortunately be the case, there's no denying they've actually done a very good job of giving new faces the spotlight in the past few months.

On Monday Night RAW, we've seen Apollo Crews get plucked from relative obscurity to be given more screen time, and eventually win the United States Title. We've seen unknowns from NXT like Austin Theory and Angel Garza get shop right to the top thanks to their placement in two popular stables like Zelina Vega's and Seth Rollins'.

On WWE SmackDown we've seen The Forgotten Sons get a lot of momentum, Drew Gulak put into a major program with Daniel Bryan, as well as relatively dead in the water acts like Heavy Machinery and Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville all get major storyline pushes.

Sadly however, whilst others are getting more screen-time than ever, it undoubtedly means that others lose out. With that in mind, we take a look at 5 WWE Superstars who are on the decline and how they can be rebuilt.

#5. Chad Gable

Chad Gable's short-lived gimmick change and renaming to Shorty G saw him enter a decent enough rivalry against Baron Corbin and Sheamus, but the aftermath did not give him the babyface rub that I'm sure WWE were going for.

Since then, he's been relatively absent from WWE programming which is a borderline crime for some as technically proficient and talented as he is. It's even worse when you consider that he's literally the perfect replacement for one of the company's most popular wrestlers ever in Kurt Angle.

And that's exactly how you repackage someone like Chad Gable. You make him a wrestling machine, a work horse, a technical ringmaster like Angle, Benoit or even Dean Malenko. If you wanted to go that little bit further, I'd bring his former American Alpha tag-team partner Jason Jordan back onscreen as his manager!