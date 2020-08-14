Create
5 WWE Superstars in danger of missing SummerSlam 2020

What does WWE have planned for the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view?
Brian Thornsburg
ANALYST
Modified 14 Aug 2020, 10:35 IST
Top 5 / Top 10
SummerSlam is only under two weeks away, and while WWE has done a great job of building the card for the event, there are quite a few Superstars that still don't have a match for The Biggest Party of The Summer. Of course, there is always time to change that and maybe they will, but WWE is running out of time to do so.

Interestingly enough, WWE seems to be leaving some of their biggest Superstars off the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Beyond that, one has to wonder what this means for the immediate future of these Superstars and if being left off the SummerSlam match card is a sign of things to come in terms of their push within the company.

With that being said and this year's SummerSlam right around the corner, here are five Superstars in danger of being left off the card. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us if you think these Superstars deserve to be on the show or not.

#5 Nikki Cross

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross
Nikki Cross hasn't been on television since losing to Bayley in a SmackDown Women's Championship match and she is very much in danger of missing SummerSlam. Unless she wins the upcoming Battle Royal to determine Bayley's opponent for the event, she could be left off of it completely.

Keep in mind that Nikki Cross is someone that has been building momentum for a while now and it just doesn't seem right that she would be left off such an important show. Furthermore, her potential split with Alexa Bliss hasn't been explained yet, leaving her dead in the water direction-wise.

In the end, Cross has been the victim of start and stop pushes for a long time now and it would just be nice to see her catch a break. Unfortunately for the former NXT upstart, she seems to be barely treading water at this point with no end in sight.

Published 14 Aug 2020, 10:35 IST
WWE SummerSlam 2020 Kevin Owens Nikki Cross
