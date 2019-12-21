5 WWE Superstars Daniel Bryan hugely put over in 2019

Ali Akber FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Dec 21, 2019

Dec 21, 2019 IST SHARE

Daniel Bryan almost took Mustafa Ali to the moon with him in 2019

It was the end of February 2016 when Daniel Bryan shockingly announced his retirement from the ring after suffering some career-ending injuries. The move allowed him to move to a lighter role in WWE while getting more time to spend with his family.

After over two years of waiting on the sidelines and taking up the role of SmackDown’s General Manager, Bryan was once again cleared to compete in the ring in March 2018.

He has achieved a lot since his return to the ring and even won the WWE Championship and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships in a little over a year and a half. However, the greatest service he’s done to the fans and the locker room since his return has been putting over several new and established Superstars in the ring.

This has allowed the company to build some huge moments thanks to him, and also give some newcomers a major push to make them the future of the company.

In this article, we will look at the 5 Superstars Daniel Bryan has put over in 2019.

#5 Buddy Murphy

During a bizarre storyline involving Roman Reigns and a mystery attacker, Rowan was shown in a clip to be the biggest suspect in the case.

This led to Daniel Bryan going all the way in an attempt to protect Rowan and reveal the ‘real’ attacker. Buddy Murphy came up as another suspect and got into a storyline he wasn’t supposed to be a part of.

This led to a match between Murphy and Bryan, as The Aussie tried to prove his innocence and confirm that Rowan was indeed behind the attacks.

Advertisement

Murphy started strong in the match and battled Bryan extremely well in what seemed to be one of the best-televised matches of the year. After a great performance in which Bryan took some extreme bumps to put the former Cruiserweight Champion over, Murphy hit the Murphy's Law for the biggest victory of his career.

While Murphy had battled Reigns a week earlier in a great match, he didn't win against The Big Dog. A victory over Bryan allowed him to show what he’s got, and why he was being labeled as SmackDown’s Best Kept Secret.

The storyline and the match helped turn Murphy’s fortunes around, as he started getting more matches and better bookings after the showdown.

Who else but Daniel Bryan would have taken a pinfall loss from a newcomer?

1 / 5 NEXT