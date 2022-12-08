5 WWE Superstars who dated their manager

WWE managers can come in many forms. Some are larger-than-life physical specimens who essentially act as bodyguards. Some are valets who don't ultimately do much ringside. Of course, there are also pesky managers known for their flamboyant behavior and for interfering in matches on behalf of their clients.

Typically, a manager and the superstar they manage have a professional relationship and nothing more. Money is exchanged, and the advocate helps push their client towards championship opportunities.

Sometimes, however, the manager-superstar relationship goes deeper than traditional business dealings.

Sometimes, WWE Superstars end up having a romantic relationship with their manager. At times, this relationship predates their run in the company, while at other times, the two become a couple while working together so closely. Which stars have dated their ringside second?

Below are five WWE Superstars who dated their manager.

#5. Macho Man Randy Savage had an infamous relationship with Miss Elizabeth

Macho Man Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth

Macho Man Randy Savage is one of the greatest pro wrestlers. He was already popular before joining WWE, but his popularity exploded upon entering the Titanic Wrestling Federation.

When the former WWF Champion first joined WWE in 1985, all of the active managers in the promotion were vying for his attention, but he revealed the person to help guide his career was the legendary Miss Elizabeth.

Elizabeth was Savage's long-time girlfriend. The two were even married before having a televised wedding together at SummerSlam 1991. While their relationship didn't last, the two are a critical part of wrestling history.

#4. Marc Mero was married to his manager

Marc Mero and Sable

Marc Mero found moderate success in WWE, but he was first a part of World Championship Wrestling. While working for WCW, Mero competed as the flamboyant Johnny B. Badd.

Unfortunately, the Badd character was a WCW creation, and he had to change it upon joining World Wrestling Entertainment. Mero became The Wild Man and was accompanied by his real-life wife, Sable. The two worked together on-screen and even later feuded, culminating with Mero receiving a powerbomb from his wife.

Sable and Mero's relationship ultimately didn't last. The former WWF Women's Champion ended up dating and having a family with another WWE star, Brock Lesnar. Sable is mostly out of the spotlight, while Mero often does public and motivational speaking gigs across the United States.

#3. The late-great Chris Candido was in a relationship with Sunny

Sunny, Chris Candido, and Joey Styles

According to many fans, Chris Candido is one of the most underrated wrestlers in the history of the business. He was technically proficient and had a special charisma that attracted many, but he never entirely made it to the top, possibly due to his size.

While in WWE, Candido was part of the tag team known as The Bodydonnas alongside Tom Prichard. Known as Skip and Zip, the two were managed by Candido's real-life girlfriend, Sunny.

Candido eventually left WWE and wrestled for ECW and TNA Wrestling. Unfortunately, he passed away at only 33 years old due to what is believed to be complications from either flying with a blood clot or pneumonia. Sunny was later inducted into the Hall of Fame, but she's fallen on hard times since.

#2. Rusev eventually married his manager

Rusev is one of the most imposing superstars in modern wrestling. His rise to prominence started on NXT, where he began to be managed by The Ravishing Russian known as Lana. The two were kept as a pair on RAW and SmackDown.

The Bulgarian Brute and his manager eventually fell in love. The two dated for quite some time before getting married, with much of their relationship filmed on Total Divas. The two spent most of their WWE careers together as a unit or at odds.

Today, Rusev occasionally competes in All Elite Wrestling under the name Miro, but the promotion rarely uses him. WWE released Lana last year as part of the ongoing budget cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

#1. Triple H dated two of his managers in WWE

Triple H runs the show. Fans know The Game as an all-time great pro wrestler who dominated the promotion as a singles star in factions such as D-Generation X, The Corporation, and Evolution. In addition to often surrounding himself with other male superstars, he's also had a handful of valets and managers.

Select models were initially cast as The Game's valets when he was known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley, but the role eventually went to the imposing Chyna. While the two worked together, they eventually formed a relationship away from the ring.

Chyna's relationship with Triple H didn't last forever, as The Game eventually moved on to somebody else involved in the wrestling business. Hunter dated and later married Stephanie McMahon. Stephanie is the daughter of former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

Chyna is unfortunately no longer with us, but her legacy remains intact with a recent induction into the Hall of Fame. Triple H and Stephanie, alongside Nick Khan, run the biggest pro wrestling company in the world today.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes