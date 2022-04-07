WWE Hall of Famer Sunny involved in fatal car accident - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Sunny has been involved in a fatal car accident, new reports seem to confirm.

Sunny worked for Vince McMahon's company between 1995 and 1998 and was one of the most downloaded women in the world during this time. While working for WWE, she managed the likes of Chris Candido, Ron Simmons, and The Road Warriors. Sunny had notable runs in other major promotions like ECW, where she worked from 1998 until 1999, and World Championship Wrestling briefly in 2000s, but first broke through in Jim Cornette's Smokey Mountain Wrestling in 1992.

Reports recently, however, confirmed that the former WWE manager was involved in a fatal car accident, which claimed the life of a 75-year-old man. It is also suspected that she was under the influence of alcohol at the time, which is something that she has previously been arrested for, most recently in February 2019.

The Ormond Beach Police Chief Jesse Godfrey, who has been dealing with the incident, spoke to the Ormond Beach Observer and extendsed his condolences to the family of the victim, talking about the importance of safe driving.

"Our goal at the Ormond Beach Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, so if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life," Godfrey stated.

Sunny's recent WWE appearances

It has been a number of years since the real-life Tammy Sytch was affiliated in any way with WWE, with her Hall of Fame induction coming in 2011.

During Sytch's last official appearance for the company, she was inducted by the entire WWE women's roster and has not been seen on WWE television since. She did make small appearances certain documentaries exclusive to WWE Network and Peacock, however.

Her last match for Vince McMahon's company was the women's battle royal at WrestleMania 25 in 2009, eventually won by Santino Marella.

