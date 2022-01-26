5 WWE Superstars who debuted at The Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble is undoubtedly one of the most prestigious pay-per-views that WWE showcases every year.

Since its inception in 1988, this awe-inspiring event has delivered some great championship matches, apart from the 30-Men and 30-Women Royal Rumble match.

On January 29 at St. Louis, Missouri, fans will witness the 35th edition of this stupendous event with much to look forward to.

Thirty men and women will fight in the traditional rumble match to headline WrestleMania 38. Apart from these momentous bouts, the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, and the RAW Women's Championship will also be up for grabs.

While The Royal Rumble has seen numerous superstars realize their dream to headline the main event at WrestleMania, it has also been the platform where a host of superstars have debuted.

Some big names like AJ Styles and Ronda Rousey have used the Royal Rumble as a stepping stone to accomplish unparalleled heights in this business. They have overcome all obstacles since making their debuts at this prestigious event to be anointed among the very best.

In this article, we look at five superstars who debuted at The Royal Rumble:

#5 Former WWE Superstar - Giant Gonzalez (Royal Rumble 1993)

One of the most intimidating men to ever step foot in the squared circle, the late Giant Gonzalez made his presence felt in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in 1993.

One of the most intimidating men to ever step foot in the squared circle, the late Giant Gonzalez made his presence felt in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match in 1993.

Although not an official participant in this bout, the giant made his debut in this event and completely destroyed The Undertaker. Such was the devestation he unleashed on The Phenom that the latter was unable to compete further in the Rumble match.

The two would lock horns in the infamous WrestleMania 9 match and at SummerSlam that year, with The Deadman prevailing in both the bouts.

