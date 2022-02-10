5 WWE Superstars who have defeated Goldberg in singles matches

Goldberg is perhaps one of the most popular wrestling names around the globe. His undefeated streak of 173 matches is bonafide wrestling folklore.

When WWE eventually bought its rival WCW, it also acquired several talents, including Da Man. Since his debut under Vince McMahon's promotion, he has been depicted as a force to be reckoned with.

Though he is primarily famous for his undefeated streak, he was not invulnerable throughout his career. Even the greatest in the industry like Ric Flair, The Rock, Steve Austin, Triple H, and John Cena have had their fair share of defeats, and Goldberg is no exception.

The WCW legend has been defeated in WWE a handful of times. Apart from the singles contest, he has been pinned in a couple of multi-man matches.

The first was when Triple H defended his title in an Elimination Chamber match at SummerSlam in 2003. He squared off against Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kevin Nash, Randy Orton, and Shawn Michaels. The Game eventually pinned Goldberg to stand tall.

A few months later, The Cerebral Assassin again pinned Goldberg in a triple threat match at Armageddon, involving Kane.

However, our list will only focus on those who have defeated the Hall of Famer in a singles match in Vince McMahon's company.

#5 on our list of WWE Superstars who have defeated Goldberg in singles matches - Brock Lesnar

As shocking as it may sound, the first defeat The Hall of Famer suffered in a singles match in WWE was in 2017. Following his return in the previous year, he targeted Brock Lesnar.

The narrative of their rivalry stretched for years. Goldberg defeated Brock Lesnar back in 2004 and then humiliated him at the Survivor Series in 2016 and Royal Rumble the following year.

The WCW Superstar won the Universal Championship on the Road to WrestleMania 33. Not only did Lesnar win the title, he also handed Goldberg the first clean singles loss of his career with an F-5.

As mentioned above, this was the first time The Myth lost a singles match in WWE. He took a break from wrestling for more than two years following this defeat.

