5 WWE Superstars who dressed in hilarious costumes

WWE is known for being extravagant and over the top concerning a lot of things that they put out. The company embraces its sports entertainment aspect by incorporating humor into matches and segments in order to entertain the masses. Superstars participate in this by donning ridiculous costumes that often brings a smile to the members of the WWE Universe.

With Halloween on the horizon, wrestlers traditionally sport spooky attires to commemorate the holiday. There have been instances where the costumes left fans in giggles rather than in fear. There have also been cases where Superstars imitated their rivals or other stars during a feud by donning their ring attire in order to mock them or taunt the fans.

Other WWE Superstars put on hilarious outfits for no reason other than for the sake of fun. Let's take a look at the five WWE Superstars who dressed in hilarious costumes.

#5 WWE star Otis channels his inner Golden Goddess

Otis had a memorable early 2020 in WWE and it seemed like nothing could get in the way of his success. He wrestled his first WrestleMania match this year which he won and he got to celebrate his victory with his lovely peach Mandy Rose. Following that, Otis achieved even more success by winning the 2020 Men's Money in the Bank contract, granting him an opportunity at the Universal Championship.

Otis was never shy when it came to showing the world just how much he loved and appreciated his peach. Even before the two stars became an item, Otis didn't resist to compliment Mandy Rose on social media. The former even shared a hilarious photo of him on Twitter cosplaying Mandy Rose for Halloween.

Otis could be seen wearing a blonde wig and posing like Mandy in the hilarious picture. While 2020 started good for Otis, things have not been going well for the WWE Superstar lately. Not only did his girlfriend Mandy Rose move to another brand, but Otis lost his Money in the Bank briefcase and his best friend Tucker on the very same night.